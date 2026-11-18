Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to release the full unedited recording of his Villa interview and explain a $4.5 million lobbying payment to a US firm, alleging the encounter was a staged publicity production.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded that President Bola Tinubu release the full, unedited recording of his Villa interview and explain whether it formed part of a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement undertaken on behalf of Nigeria.

Atiku challenged the Presidency to disclose the circumstances surrounding the interview, including the involvement of a United States-based consultant allegedly linked to a firm contracted to work for the Nigerian government. He made the demands in a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu. According to Atiku, US filings identified Diana London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ on work for the Republic of Nigeria through Aster Legal.

Also read Atiku Lampoons Tinubu Over Alleged AI Enhanced Rally Photo

He noted that although the filings recorded a $4.5 million retainer paid to DCI Group, they did not establish whether the interview was among the services covered by that payment. Atiku criticised the Presidency for promoting the recorded encounter under the title Sitting on a Flat Mandate, describing it as a publicity production rather than a credible presidential interview. He said Tinubu should let Nigerians know when he is ready for a real interview.

He said Tinubu cannot invite a strategist registered to work for his government, record a publicity production and advertise Sitting on a Flat Mandate as coming soon, like a trailer from 51 Iweka Road, Onitsha. He added that hungry Nigerians are not there to market a failed movie, having suffered through Part One of Tinubu's government and unwilling to sit through a sequel.

Advertisement

Call For Complete Interview Recording

Atiku also questioned why London allegedly deleted social media posts praising Tinubu's administration and Nigeria's partnership with the United States. He said Nigerians deserved an explanation for the deleted posts and questioned whether the interview would retain difficult questions and uncomfortable answers. He asked whether difficult questions and awkward answers would remain in the final cut, or whether Nigerians would be served a carefully redacted, defensive account that mutilates the facts.

He urged the Presidency to put those doubts to rest by releasing the complete recording without editing. The former vice president accused the Tinubu administration of turning an opportunity for public scrutiny into a publicity exercise. He argued that the President had yet to face sustained questioning from Nigerian television journalists. Atiku questioned why government officials and social media handlers were promoting the interview as a film premiere when the Presidency had released only photographs from the recording.

He asked why the Presidency was announcing an interview as coming soon and deploying appointees to promote it like a film premiere. He asked that if Sitting on a Flat Mandate is a movie, where is the trailer, and if it is an interview, why the suspense. He said Nigerians do not need a photo album and a coming soon notice to hear their President answer questions.

Concerns Over Staged Production

Atiku further questioned the circumstances of the recording, particularly the presence of a large screen positioned in the President's line of sight. He said the arrangement raised concerns about whether the questions were spontaneous and whether Tinubu responded without prepared prompts. He said the Presidency staged a recorded publicity production, advertised it like a home video and called it an interview.

He added that it has offered no reason to believe the questions were spontaneous or that Tinubu answered without prepared prompts. He insisted that if it was a genuine interview, the Presidency should release the full, unedited recording, including what appeared on that screen. Atiku argued that Nigerian journalists were capable of questioning the President on issues affecting households and the economy, urging the Presidency to arrange a live interview.

Advertisement

He named Rufai Oseni, Ojy Okpe, Seun Okinbaloye and Reuben Abati among journalists he believed could subject the President to rigorous questioning. He described Oseni as a feisty populist journalist who can match his peers anywhere in the world, and Okpe as a young and nuanced journalist representing a new generation of media professionals. He called Okinbaloye a seasoned journalist with experience in political reporting, and Abati a core professional and media boardroom guru with intellectual sophistication.

Transparency On Lobbying Payments

Atiku said such an encounter would give Nigerians an opportunity to hear the President address the rising cost of food, transportation challenges, declining purchasing power and the hardship facing households. He said a flattering interview cannot wipe away poverty and hunger. The former vice president also called on the Presidency to publish the lobbying agreement, disclose payments and invoices, identify those who authorised the expenditure and clarify whether London's involvement in the interview formed part of the contracted services.

He questioned the source of the $4.5 million payment, arguing that Nigerians deserved transparency over public expenditure, particularly amid the economic hardship following the removal of the fuel subsidy. He asked who authorised the payment and from which public account it came. Atiku said that at a time when Nigerians are told to endure the pain of fuel subsidy removal, they deserve to know whether the money saved is being spent on foreign publicity.

Demand For Publishing Contracts

He referenced his Affordable Life campaign, saying his priority is making food, fuel and transportation affordable for Nigerians. He challenged Tinubu to publish the contract, provide the invoices, release the unedited interview and submit himself to questioning by Nigerian journalists. He said Tinubu cannot ask families to suffer in silence while millions of dollars are committed to polishing his image.