Kenneth Okonkwo condemns President Tinubu's admission of water shortages at the Presidential Villa as proof of administrative failure ahead of 2027 elections.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent supporter of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu's recent acknowledgment of severe infrastructure deficits at the Presidential Villa. Okonkwo characterized this admission as definitive proof of the current administration's inability to solve Nigeria's foundational utility crises.

Villa Water Shortage Details Revealed

President Tinubu shared his personal experience with utility failures during a special prayer session hosted by his family members in Lagos on Sunday. He described a specific incident that occurred on Wednesday of the previous week, where water supply was completely cut off while he was in the middle of shaving. This account highlights that even the highest seat of power in the nation is not immune to the erratic services plaguing the country.

Also read Tinubu says Presidential Villa suffers water and power failures, vows to fix infrastructure

Okonkwo Questions Government Competence

Okonkwo utilized this incident to question how the government can guarantee reliable water and electricity supply across the nation when such basic services are unavailable at the center of power. He argued that the confession regarding the lack of steady water and electricity at the Villa serves as the greatest testimony of the administration's failure after nearly four years in office.

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Political Implications For 2027 Elections

The supporter asserted that without electricity, industrialization is impossible, and without water, life is unsustainable. He challenged voters directly, stating that if Tinubu could not provide light and water for himself, citizens should not expect him to provide these essentials for the general public. Okonkwo warned that anyone voting for the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu in 2027 is effectively voting for darkness and death.

Call To Action And Administrative Response

Okonkwo framed the current situation as a unique opportunity to rescue Nigeria, urging citizens to vote for Atiku Abubakar to secure light, life, electricity, and water for all Nigerians. Despite these harsh criticisms, President Tinubu maintained that his administration remains committed to working towards resolving the country's widespread infrastructure challenges in the coming months.