Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu's economic policies at an ADC rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, saying Nigerians deserve an affordable life amid rising food and transport costs.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, declaring that Nigerians deserve an affordable life amid rising food prices, transportation costs and the increasing cost of living.

Atiku made the remarks on Tuesday during the rally of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, where he was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of party supporters and residents who chanted, Tinubu Must Go! The rally, held at Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, attracted a large gathering of ADC supporters and other political stakeholders, with the crowd expressing dissatisfaction with the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Also read 2027: Kogi ADC mobilises supporters for Atiku’s rally

Atiku Highlights Public Frustration Over Cost of Living

The former vice president said the massive turnout at the rally reflected the growing frustration of ordinary Nigerians who, according to him, were struggling to cope with the rising cost of basic necessities. He said the gathering was an opportunity for Nigerians to express their concerns over economic hardship and demand leadership that would prioritise their welfare.

Speaking also, his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the reception in Kogi State represented the frustrations of families who could no longer afford basic food items, meet transportation expenses or sustain their businesses. In a statement by Shaibu, Atiku said the large turnout reflected the hardship facing families, traders and workers amid rising food and transport costs.

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He said many Nigerians were struggling to afford basic needs, adding that the country needed policies that would ease the financial burden on households. They came here in their numbers because they want to be heard. Their hardship is real, and their hope deserves an answer, he said. Atiku argued that the economic challenges confronting the country had placed enormous pressure on households, particularly low-income earners, petty traders, workers and parents struggling to provide for their children.

He said the situation had made it increasingly difficult for ordinary Nigerians to meet their daily responsibilities, insisting that economic policies should be measured by their impact on the lives of citizens rather than government statistics. According to him, the inability of many families to comfortably afford food, education, transportation and other essential services has become a major source of public frustration. A mother should not have to choose between feeding her children and paying their school fees.

ADC Pushes Affordable Life Campaign to Ease Hardship

A trader should not open a shop each morning wondering whether anyone can afford to buy. A young person should not work hard all day and still struggle to pay for the journey home. These are the lives behind the figures this government recites, he said. The ADC presidential hopeful said his Affordable Life campaign was designed to address the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians and restore purchasing power to households.

He identified reducing the cost of fuel, supporting local production, creating an enabling environment for businesses and improving the value of workers' earnings as some of the measures required to make life affordable. Atiku maintained that the country needed economic policies that would stimulate production, encourage investment and reduce the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

He said government must create conditions that would enable farmers, traders, manufacturers and other business operators to produce and sell their goods at affordable prices while earning reasonable returns. He said parents should not have to choose between feeding their children and paying school fees, while traders should be able to sell their goods without worrying about consumers' purchasing power.

When we say we will make life affordable again, we are speaking to the parent counting the last notes in a purse and the worker calculating whether a salary will last until month's end, he said. The former vice president also criticised what he described as the Federal Government's inability to provide Nigerians with a clear end to the economic difficulties occasioned by its policies.

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Crowd Chants Tinubu Must Go Amid Economic Woes

He said the chants of Tinubu Must Go at the Lokoja rally reflected the dissatisfaction of citizens who, he claimed, had become weary of being asked to endure hardship without a convincing assurance of improvement. The people of Kogi are chanting Tinubu Must Go because they are tired of being told to endure pain with no end in sight. I hear them. I see the faces in this crowd, and I know what is at stake, he said.

Atiku further called on Nigerians to remain committed to the democratic process, stressing that citizens had the responsibility to use their votes to determine the country's political direction. He urged supporters of the ADC to sustain their mobilisation efforts peacefully, warning against any action capable of undermining the peaceful conduct of political activities.

He also thanked the people of Kogi State for the reception accorded him and the ADC delegation, describing their turnout as an indication of their desire for a change in the country's leadership and economic direction. Let no one mistake your restraint for acceptance of hardship. Let your voices be heard, and let your votes decide Nigeria's future, he said.

ADC Mobilises Ahead of 2027 General Elections

The Lokoja rally is part of the ADC's political mobilisation efforts as opposition leaders intensify engagements across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party has continued to position its platform around the need for an alternative political direction, with economic recovery, improved living standards and better governance featuring prominently in its public messaging.

However, the economic arguments advanced by Atiku and the ADC are expected to feature prominently in the emerging political contest, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties seek to convince Nigerians of their respective approaches to addressing the country's challenges. The large turnout at the Lokoja rally and the anti-government chants provided a significant political spectacle, with the ADC using the occasion to amplify its criticism of the Tinubu administration and promote its promise of an affordable life for Nigerians.