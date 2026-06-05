Atiku Slams Tinubu Administration, First Lady Over Oyo School Abduction Response

Atiku Abubakar criticizes President Tinubu's government and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for lack of empathy and urgency in response to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, calling for action over political celebrations.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar , has strongly condemned the response of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the administration of President Bola Tinubu regarding the continued captivity of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Nearly three weeks after the abduction from three schools in Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, the victims remain in the hands of kidnappers, and Atiku argues that the government has shown insufficient empathy and urgency. In a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku accused the Tinubu administration of prioritizing political activities over the plight of the victims and their families.

He expressed difficulty understanding how a government that claims to care for its citizens can continue projecting an atmosphere of celebration while innocent children and their teachers languish in captivity. The former vice president emphasized that leadership is not merely about holding office, but about demonstrating empathy during times of national distress.

Atiku reserved some of his harshest criticism for the First Lady, questioning how she could comfortably sleep, dance, celebrate political victories, receive campaign groups, and distribute luxury vehicles while toddlers, schoolchildren, and their teachers remain in captivity. He asserted that a true mother does not celebrate while her children are missing, does not preside over political festivities while families are trapped in agony, and would use every platform to keep the plight of those children at the forefront of national consciousness until they are safely reunited with their families.

The statement also highlighted the public frustration caused by images of political gatherings and celebrations circulating in the public space, particularly among families directly affected by the abduction. Atiku criticized extravagant displays by public officials while many Nigerians face economic hardship and worsening insecurity, warning that such behavior sends the wrong message.

He urged that when children are missing, the nation expects urgency; when teachers are abducted, the nation expects compassion; and what Nigerians do not expect is political pageantry, campaign songs, celebrations, or luxury gifts being handed out to political loyalists while families live through one of the darkest moments of their lives. Atiku, the Turakin Adamawa, warned that the increasing frequency of kidnappings across the country risks creating a dangerous sense of normalcy if government responses are not swift and decisive.

He called on the Federal Government to deploy all available security and intelligence resources to secure the immediate release of the abducted pupils and teachers and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. He stressed that at a time like this, Nigerians do not need political choreography; they need leadership. They do not need celebrations; they need results. They do not need propaganda; they need the safe return of every abducted child and teacher.

Until that happens, every display of political merriment is a painful reminder of a government that appears increasingly disconnected from the suffering of its own people. This latest criticism adds to the growing political pressure on the Federal Government over persistent security challenges, particularly the recurring incidents of mass abductions targeting schools and rural communities across the country. The Oyo State abduction has sparked widespread outrage and calls for more effective action from authorities.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has received a delegation from the Nigerian Air Force and called for patience as security operations continue. The contrast between the government's public engagements and the anguish of the victims' families underscores a deepening crisis of confidence in the nation's security apparatus





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Atiku Abubakar Oyo Abduction Schoolchildren Kidnapping Oluremi Tinubu Criticism Nigeria Security

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