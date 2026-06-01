Atiku's Camp Rejects Babachir Lawal's Allegations of Primaries Manipulation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly rebutted allegations by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who accused Atiku Abubakar of influencing the party's presidential primaries. Atiku's camp, through his Senior Special Assistant Phrank Shaibu, labeled Lawal's claims as unsubstantiated and accused him of attempting to discredit a transparent democratic process. The statement emphasized that the primaries were conducted across numerous wards and reflected the will of party members, while Lawal failed to provide any evidence to support his accusations.

The camp of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar , has hit back at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal , over his recent outburst against Atiku.

The ADC condemned the former SGF over his criticism of the party's presidential primary, accusing him of making unsubstantiated allegations and attempting to discredit a democratic process he could not influence. Lawal, had, while announcing his resignation from the party on Monday, accused Atiku of influencing the outcome of the party's primaries held across the country. The former SGF, who questioned the credibility of the exercise, alleged that the process was compromised.

But Atiku's camp, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, accused Lawal of attempting to malign both the party and its members without evidence.

"Having chosen to malign a democratic process, insult thousands of ADC members nationwide, and make grave allegations without presenting a shred of evidence, it has become necessary to set the record straight," the statement said. Shaibu rejected claims that the ADC presidential primary was manipulated, insisting that the exercise reflected the will of party members across the country. According to him, Lawal had failed to provide any proof to support his allegations of electoral manipulation.

"The truth is straightforward. The ADC presidential primaries were conducted across thousands of wards and produced a clear and decisive outcome. What Mr Lawal has offered Nigerians is not evidence.

"He has produced no documents, no verifiable facts, no credible witnesses, and no proof whatsoever to support his sensational allegations," Atiku camp said





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Atiku Abubakar Babachir Lawal African Democratic Congress ADC Presidential Primaries Nigeria Elections Political Controversy

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