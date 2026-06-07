Atiku replies Babachir Lawal: Your tribal remarks are divisive, born of bitterness

Atiku Abubakar responds to Babachir Lawal's ethnic slurs, accusing him of abandoning facts for prejudice and calling for national unity over division.

Atiku Abubakar , former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has officially replied to the tribal remarks made by Babachir Lawal , the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Lawal had earlier stated that Atiku's victory in the ADC was only celebrated by Fulanis, referring to Atiku as 'Kachalla.

' In a subsequent statement, Lawal insisted on his remarks and called for Atiku's replacement as ADC presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atiku, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson Phrank Shaibu, described Lawal's remarks as divisive and ethically profiling. He said it was unfortunate that a man of Babachir's standing had chosen to abandon facts and reason in favour of ethnic profiling, prejudice, and conspiracy theories in his desperate attempt to discredit a political opponent





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Atiku Abubakar Babachir Lawal Tribal Remarks ADC 2027 Elections

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