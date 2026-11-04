Atiku Launches ADC Campaign in Sokoto Warning of Voter Card Fraud

Atiku Abubagar calls for massive voter turnout in Sokoto, alleging APC agents are buying Permanent Voter Cards. He outlines security and pilgrimage reforms as key campaign pillars for 2027.

Atiku Abubagar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, officially launched his campaign in Sokoto on Wednesday. During a rally at the state secretariat, he issued a stark warning that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are traveling village to village in northern Nigeria to buy Permanent Voter Cards. The former vice president emphasized that low voter turnout could create a false impression of widespread support for his opponents across the region.

Warning Against Electoral Manipulation

Abubagar urged citizens not merely to vote but to remain vigilant and physically protect their ballots until they are secured in the box. He stated that failure to participate massively in the election would allow political opponents to manipulate the process by purchasing voter cards. He described this tactic as an attempt to fabricate a narrative that the opposition lacks the same level of support found in the South. His directive was clear: citizens must come out in large numbers and treat the act of voting with the gravity of Judgment Day.

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Sokoto Selected for Historical Significance

The ADC candidate selected Sokoto as the starting point for his national campaign due to the state's profound historical and religious importance. He described the location as a vital center for peace and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different faiths. By launching in Sokoto, Abubagar aimed to demonstrate the party's unwavering commitment to national unity and social harmony. He explicitly challenged critics who predicted the party would not be able to hold rallies in the region, stating that their presence there disproved those doubts.

Key Policy Promises on Security and Pilgrimage

In addition to electoral warnings, Abubagar outlined specific policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the nation and supporting citizens. He promised that an ADC-led government would tackle insecurity and reopen Nigeria's land borders to boost economic activity. A central part of his platform involves making religious pilgrimages more affordable for all citizens. He specifically committed to reducing the costs associated with both Hajj and Christian pilgrimages, acknowledging the financial burden these journeys place on families.

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Coordinators Mobilize for 2027 Elections

Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Lamido, the Sokoto State Coordinator of the ADC presidential campaign, declared that the party enjoys overwhelming support in the state. He characterized Sokoto as a one-party state where the ADC has established a dominant political presence. Lamido urged party members and stakeholders to aggressively mobilize voters to ensure massive support for all ADC candidates in the forthcoming elections. He framed voting as a critical civic responsibility that citizens must take seriously to influence the country's political trajectory.

Campaign Postponement and Planning Adjustments

The launch in Sokoto followed a strategic postponement of the official campaign flag-off, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 31. The event was moved to Wednesday, November 4, to address planning and coordination issues. The ADC Presidential Campaign Council in Sokoto explained that the delay was necessary to ensure the successful conduct of the event. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, the council's Director-General, stated that the decision allowed for better preparation and logistical handling of the large-scale rally.