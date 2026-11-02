Atiku Criticises Tinubu Over Retired Police Officers Pension Protests

Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of abandoning retired police officers, citing protests over unpaid entitlements and delays to the Police Exit Bill, and has proposed a Police Dignity Guarantee Plan.

Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former Vice President, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the continued protests by retired police officers demanding improved pension benefits, accusing the Federal Government of abandoning officers who risked their lives in service to the country.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku described the situation as disgraceful. He said officers who spent their careers protecting Nigerians should not have to protest or make public appeals before their retirement entitlements are addressed. He accused the Tinubu administration of abandoning ex-officers to hardship despite their years of service.

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Atiku said the officers were being subjected to a broken pension system, forcing them to stage protests at the National Pension Commission to demand their entitlements and a dignified retirement. According to him, a government that deploys police officers to protect powerful individuals but fails to guarantee their financial security after retirement has failed in its responsibility to them.

He said, A government that can deploy police officers to protect the powerful but cannot protect them in retirement has failed them utterly. Atiku said the plight of the retired officers also raised questions about the Federal Government commitment to addressing insecurity. He argued that the welfare of security personnel should remain a priority in any meaningful effort to improve national security.

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He asked, If police officers who served this country must endure humiliation to demand a fair pension, what hope is there for other Nigerians who have spent their working lives in public service? The former vice president expressed concern over the officers protests and disclosed that he had directed his team to meet with the affected officers and listen to their grievances firsthand.

Atiku Faults Tinubu On Police Exit Bill

Atiku also faulted Tinubu for failing to act on the Police Exit Bill, which he said had remained on the President desk since March. He demanded an explanation for the delay in signing the bill. He said, The Police Exit Bill was sent to Bola in March. It is now October.

Section 58 of the Constitution gave him thirty days to signify assent or withhold it. He has given retired officers months of silence. Atiku condemned what he described as the government use and discard approach to police officers. He noted that many of them had spent years protecting Nigerians, including political office holders, only to be left without adequate support after retirement.

Retired Police Officers Face Harsh Hardship

He also recounted cases of hardship. Atiku cited a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police who reportedly receives a monthly pension of N29,000 and disclosed that more than 120 members of his association of retired police personnel had died within three years. He further recounted the case of a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police who allegedly resorted to begging at the Central Mosque in Abuja after failing to secure employment following her retirement.

He said one of his media managers discovered the woman begging and alerted him, prompting an intervention. However, Atiku argued that such interventions could only provide temporary relief and could not replace the secure retirement the officers deserved. He said retired officers were also facing hunger, illness and humiliation. Atiku also said serving officers allegedly depleted their pension savings to provide for their families.

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He called for an urgent salary review for serving police officers following the pay increase approved for members of the Armed Forces. To address the situation, the ADC presidential candidate said his proposed Police Dignity Guarantee Plan would prioritise the welfare and retirement security of law enforcement personnel as part of a broader strategy to tackle insecurity.

ADC Candidate Proposes Police Dignity Guarantee Plan

He said the plan would include prompt action on the Police Exit Bill, restoration of gratuity for police officers and improved welfare conditions during and after service. He also pledged to implement the Police Pension Board Bill within 30 days of assuming office. Atiku said, Insecurity cannot be defeated while those who protect the country are denied security in retirement.

My Police Dignity Guarantee Plan will ensure that officers who serve Nigeria are properly supported throughout their careers and are not abandoned when they retire. We will make Nigeria affordable again and restore dignity to those who have spent their lives serving it. He urged the National Assembly to publish the bill formal status, demand an explanation for the delay and determine the constitutional steps available to address the matter.

He also called for an open legislative process if a vote becomes necessary. Atiku insisted that retired officers should not have to protest before their pension concerns receive attention. He maintained that the country security challenges could not be effectively addressed while officers responsible for protecting citizens remained uncertain about their welfare after years of service.