Atiku Abubakar condemned the arrests of ADC members in Tudun Wada, Zaria, and demanded the release of a detained member's son, warning the Tinubu administration against political intimidation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the reported arrests of members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Tudun Wada, Zaria, Kaduna State. He accused the Federal Government of using security agencies to intimidate political opponents.

The statement was issued on Sunday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu. Atiku demanded the immediate release of an ADC member's son allegedly taken into custody by security operatives. The operatives had reportedly been searching for the boy's father, Isma'il Sahabi, and arrested the son after failing to find him. Three other ADC members were reportedly being held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

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Atiku Demands Police Disclose Detainee Locations

The former Vice President called on the police to disclose where the three ADC members and Sahabi's son were being detained. He also asked the police to explain the allegations against them and grant them access to their families and lawyers. Atiku said the reported arrest of Sahabi's son, if confirmed, amounted to an unacceptable attempt to use a family member to pressure someone being sought by the authorities.

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He insisted that membership of an opposition party was not a criminal offence. He said, If Sahabi's son was arrested because the authorities could not find his father, he must be released immediately. A child is not a substitute for his father. No government that respects the law should tolerate the detention of one person to pressure another.

He added, Anyone against whom there is no lawful case must be released. If there is evidence of an offence, let the authorities present it before a court. An ADC membership card is not a criminal charge. Atiku linked the reported arrests to what he described as growing public support for the party's Affordable Life campaign.

Affordable Life Campaign Gains Traction Amid Hardship

He argued the movement was gaining traction because of the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians. He said the campaign was driven by the rising cost of living and citizens' demand for economic relief. He said, The Affordable Life campaign is a movement of Nigerians who can no longer afford fuel, food, transport or the basic necessities of daily life. Its strength comes from the hardship people experience and their determination to change it.

You cannot arrest that hardship out of existence. You cannot detain a family's demand for relief. Atiku cautioned those responsible for the reported arrests to desist from actions capable of heightening political tension. He insisted that supporters of the ADC had the constitutional right to associate with and support the party without intimidation.

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He said, I caution those behind these reported arrests: stop this intimidation now. Every person detained must be accounted for, and every unlawful detention must end. The former Vice President added that the Affordable Life campaign would continue peacefully across the country despite what he described as attempts to intimidate its supporters. He said the people of Tudun Wada have the right to support the ADC without fear.

ADC Movement Set To Continue Despite Political Tension

He said, The people of Tudun Wada have the right to support the ADC without fear. The Affordable Life movement will continue, peacefully and resolutely, from Zaria to every part of Nigeria. The controversy comes against the backdrop of heightened political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ADC is positioning its Affordable Life campaign around the economic hardship confronting Nigerians and the need for a change in government.

The party has also criticized President Bola Tinubu's insistence on fuel subsidy removal as insensitive. Atiku maintained that the Tinubu administration should recognize the growing frustration among Nigerians over the rising cost of living.