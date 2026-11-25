Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar turned 80, embraced the nickname Daddy Subsidy and promised to make Nigeria affordable again as President Tinubu and ADC figures sent tributes.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has embraced the nickname Daddy Subsidy as he marked his 80th birthday, pledging to make Nigeria affordable again. Atiku, the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Waziri of Adamawa said the nickname was among the names Nigerians had given him that he particularly enjoyed. He wrote that of all the names Nigerians have given him, Daddy Subsidy may be the one he enjoys most on his birthday. He thanked Nigerians for their kind wishes and for the prayer that warmed his afternoon. Atiku was responding to a user who wished him a happy birthday and referred to him as Daddy Subsidy.

Also read Tinubu Felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 80, Recalls 2007 Presidential Bid Support

Atiku Pledges To Make Nigeria Affordable Again

Addressing Nigerians, the former vice-president promised that relief was coming, in an apparent reference to his position on petrol subsidy and the hardship associated with its removal. He said relief is coming and it will follow the barrel, adding that he will make Nigeria affordable again. During the 2023 presidential campaign, Atiku supported the removal of petrol subsidy, but it was President Bola Tinubu, who won the election, who implemented it.

The removal, alongside foreign exchange reforms, led to a sharp depreciation of the naira, and Nigerians faced rising fuel, transportation and food costs. Atiku has since made the restoration of petrol subsidy a major part of his 2027 campaign platform, arguing that Nigerians have not seen sufficient benefits from its removal. He has argued for a targeted production subsidy tied to domestic refining rather than a return to the previous import-based regime.

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Under his proposal, support would be linked to barrels of oil refined in Nigeria, with the aim of lowering petrol prices, transport costs and the broader cost of living. The promise that relief will follow the barrel reflects that policy direction.

Tinubu Congratulates Atiku On 80th Birthday

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu congratulated Atiku on his 80th birthday, commending his contributions to Nigeria's political development, democracy, education and the private sector. Tinubu conveyed his felicitations in a statement titled President Tinubu Felicitates ADC Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar at 80. In the statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he shared with Atiku a commitment to democratic pluralism, political participation and allowing Nigerians to present alternative ideas on governance.

He extended his warmest congratulations to the former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate on his 80th birthday on November 25, 2026. The President recalled supporting Atiku's 2007 presidential ambition under the defunct Action Congress platform, saying the decision reflected his belief that democracy thrives when political actors are free to compete and contribute to national discourse.

He said the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism are things he shares with Atiku, including his support for the 2007 presidential election. Tinubu also praised Atiku's investments in education and entrepreneurship, particularly the establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which he said had contributed to expanding access to higher education and developing human capital. He commended Atiku for his contributions to national progress and development over the years.

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Despite their differences in political affiliation and views on national issues, Tinubu said their shared commitment to Nigeria's unity and democratic stability remained important. He wished the former vice-president good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to Nigeria and humanity as he joined the octogenarian club. Also, the ADC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Amb.

Ambassador Praises Atiku Political Courage And Perseverance

Omar Suleiman, described Atiku as a symbol of political courage and perseverance, saying his decision to lead the opposition reflects his enduring faith in Nigeria's future. Suleiman, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, sent the message to celebrate Atiku's 80th birthday. He commended the former VP for his decades of public service, contributions to nation building and commitment to a better Nigeria.

He said Atiku's decision to offer himself for opposition leadership at a critical moment in the country's history demonstrated his conviction that Nigeria deserved better and that the vision of a united, prosperous and just society must be sustained. The ADC candidate described Atiku's political journey as a testament to strength of conviction, resilience and an enduring belief in Nigeria's capacity for renewal.

He added that the former VP's contributions to national development and democratic engagement had earned him an important place in the country's political history.