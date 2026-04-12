Atiku Demands Justice After Deadly Airstrike on Yobe Market

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the airstrike on the Jilli market in Yobe State, calling for justice and accountability after the tragic incident that reportedly killed numerous traders. He criticized the incident as a failure and questioned the value placed on Nigerian lives, urging a review of military operations to prevent future civilian casualties.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vehemently condemned the recent airstrike on the Jilli market in Yobe state, calling for immediate justice and accountability for the tragic loss of life. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, reportedly resulted in the deaths of numerous traders, sparking widespread outrage and concern.

Atiku described the airstrike as a devastating failure, highlighting the unacceptable reality of innocent civilians being caught in the crossfire of military operations. He emphasized the urgent need for a thorough review of the incident, coupled with decisive action to prevent any similar occurrences in the future, stressing the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives of Nigerian citizens.\Atiku's statement underscored a deep sense of frustration and disappointment regarding the recurring instances of civilian casualties during military operations. He questioned the value placed on Nigerian lives, drawing a stark comparison to the international response to protect a single life, such as the recent United States rescue operation in Iran. In that instance, over 150 aircraft were deployed, incurring an estimated cost of $300 million, including the destruction of equipment valued at over $100 million each to safeguard one individual. Atiku pointed out this disparity, highlighting the need for Nigeria to prioritize the protection of its own citizens with equal dedication and resources. The former Vice President questioned how long Nigerians would remain vulnerable, not only to terrorist threats but also to the very operations intended to ensure their safety. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities, acknowledging the profound grief and suffering caused by the tragedy. He reiterated that upholding the safety and security of its citizens is the ultimate essence of national security, a duty that must be honored and diligently pursued.\Furthermore, Atiku Abubakar called for a comprehensive investigation into the airstrike, demanding transparency and accountability for those responsible. He emphasized that justice must be served and that steps must be taken to prevent future incidents. The former Vice President's statement reflects a growing concern about the human cost of the ongoing fight against insurgency and the need for greater care and precision in military operations. He stressed the importance of adhering to international standards of conduct and ensuring that military actions are conducted in a manner that minimizes the risk of civilian casualties. His plea serves as a call for a reassessment of existing strategies and protocols, urging the government to prioritize the safety and well-being of all Nigerian citizens. The tragic event at Jilli market underscores the urgent need for a more comprehensive and effective approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing Nigeria. This approach must include rigorous oversight, thorough investigations, and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of human rights and humanitarian law





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Atiku Abubakar Airstrike Jilli Market Yobe State Civilian Casualties

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