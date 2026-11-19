Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked INEC to disclose and independently audit its planned artificial intelligence system for processing polling unit results before the 2027 general elections. He warned that unverified algorithms could delay, reject or interfere with valid votes.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to subject its proposed Artificial Intelligence system to an independent audit before deploying it for processing results in the 2027 general elections.

He warned that using AI in election result management without adequate transparency and safeguards could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. Atiku said Nigerians must know whether a machine will be allowed to delay, reject or interfere with the transmission of their votes before the first ballot is cast. He made the demands in a petition addressed to the INEC Chairman on behalf of the African Democratic Congress and allied democratic stakeholders.

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Atiku Demands Independent Audit of INEC AI System

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku asked INEC to disclose the technical and operational details of the system. These include its source code, training data, discrepancy-detection criteria and the identities of its developers and third-party vendors. He expressed concern over INEC announced integration of AI and intelligent document processing into the process linking its Data Verification and Authentication System with the INEC Result Viewing portal.

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According to him, Nigerians should be informed about how the technology works and its role in election result management. Atiku said independent cybersecurity experts, political party representatives and civil society technologists should be granted access to the system for a comprehensive audit. This, he said, must happen before the nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for November 28, 2026. He also demanded that they be given access to the source code, training data and decision logs for a meaningful audit.

He said INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust a system whose rules they are forbidden to see. If an algorithm can flag a polling unit result sheet, he argued, the public deserves to know what triggers that flag, who set the threshold, who can change it and what happens to the result afterward. Atiku said technical limitations, including poor lighting, unfamiliar handwriting and worn-out paper, could cause legitimate result sheets to be flagged or delayed.

He argued that such difficulties should not be grounds for withholding valid election results and called for discrepancies to be treated consistently across polling units. He warned that a valid result sheet photographed in poor light, bearing unfamiliar handwriting or produced on worn paper must not be held back because a machine fails to recognise it.

Nor can INEC leave room for a system that treats errors in one area as harmless while treating similar errors elsewhere as grounds to delay results. Atiku said such decisions would affect real votes cast by real people, whose rights cannot be made dependent on secret software settings. He also asked INEC to establish and publicise a procedure for reviewing results flagged by the AI system.

He said the commission should explain who would review such results, how decisions would be documented, how political parties would be notified and how erroneous assessments could be challenged promptly. AI, he said, must remain an administrative aid under human supervision and must have no automated power to delete, alter or permanently block a result.

Legal Status of Form EC8A Must Be Protected

Atiku also asked the commission to reaffirm the legal status of Form EC8A, the polling unit result sheet completed and signed by presiding officers and party agents. He said the form records what happened where the people voted and INEC must explain how it will resolve any conflict between that document and an AI assessment. He said a machine verdict cannot be allowed to quietly displace the evidence witnessed by voters and party agents.

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The former presidential candidate called for real-time monitoring access for political parties through a dedicated dashboard or observer interface. This, he said, would enable them to monitor result flagging, upload delays and blocked submissions during elections. He urged the National Assembly to summon INEC leadership and its Information and Communication Technology Directorate to explain the system design, safeguards and independent audit arrangements.

Atiku also called on election observers and international partners to include the digital handling and transmission of results in their monitoring activities. He advised voters to document results as announced and displayed at their polling units to provide records for comparison with electronically uploaded results. The former vice president linked the demand for transparency to his campaign promise of an affordable life. He said Nigerians should be allowed to determine their political future without technological interference.

Voters must be free to accept or reject that promise at the ballot box, he said. He added that no hidden algorithm should stand between a struggling family vote and the change that family hopes to see. He urged INEC to address the concerns before public mistrust over the technology escalated into an electoral crisis. Atiku said INEC has an opportunity to answer these questions before mistrust hardens into a crisis.

Guarantees Needed to Protect Every Valid Vote

Open the system, let independent experts test it, publish the rules for correcting its mistakes and guarantee that no valid vote will disappear behind a screen marked flagged, he said. He said Nigerians will not accept an election in which they can watch the counting at their polling unit but cannot see what happens when their result enters INEC digital system.

Families facing the daily struggle to afford food, fuel and basic necessities deserve the power to choose a better life, he said. He said their votes belong to them and INEC must prove, in public and before election day, that its technology will protect those votes. The INEC IReV portal provides public access to scanned copies of polling unit result sheets. The portal is distinct from the statutory process of collating and declaring election results.