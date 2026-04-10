Atiku Criticizes Tinubu's Economic Policies as Poverty Worsens, Citing World Bank Report

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, citing a World Bank report that indicates a worsening of poverty levels in Nigeria. He argues that the government's approach has led to significant challenges for citizens and proposes an alternative approach emphasizing gradual implementation, social protection, and inclusive growth.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu , citing the World Bank 's recent assessment of worsening poverty levels across Nigeria. In a statement released Friday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku stated that the international lender's findings reflect the challenging reality faced by millions of Nigerians.

He referenced the World Bank's indication that over 60 percent of Nigerians now live below the poverty line, contrasting this with about 40 percent a few years ago. This development was described as a “regression on a monumental scale.” The World Bank, in its Nigeria Development Update released in April 2026, titled “Nigeria’s Tomorrow Must Start Today: The Case for Early Childhood Development,” highlighted that poverty in the country has worsened considerably, despite some improvements in macroeconomic indicators. This report, presented in Abuja on Tuesday, revealed that poverty sharply increased to approximately 63 percent in 2025, impacting an estimated 140 million Nigerians. The bank noted that this deterioration occurred even as inflation began to ease, indicating a growing disconnect between the reported economic gains and the daily experiences of households. According to the report, poverty has steadily risen in recent years, from 56 percent in 2023 to 61 percent in 2024, before reaching 63 percent in 2025. This trend, according to the bank, underscores the sustained vulnerability of a large portion of the population amid weak income growth, structural economic challenges, and uneven distribution of economic gains. The World Bank also cautioned that while ongoing reforms may stabilize the economy over time, their short-term impact continues to heavily affect low-income households, particularly in the absence of robust and well-targeted social protection systems. \Atiku responded by stating that the worsening poverty levels are not accidental but rather a direct result of what he termed “poorly conceived and harshly implemented policies.” He specifically criticized the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira, arguing that these actions were carried out without sufficient safeguards to protect citizens. He emphasized that the effects are visible across the nation, with rising food prices, declining purchasing power, and widespread business closures. “While the Tinubu administration points to abstract macroeconomic indicators, Nigerians are living a far harsher reality, one defined by hunger, uncertainty, and a daily struggle for survival,” he said. He further characterized the government’s reform approach as “economic shock therapy imposed on a vulnerable population,” adding that attributing blame to external factors, such as global economic pressures, reflects policy failure. The former vice president stated that the World Bank’s findings expose what he sees as a disconnect between the government’s claims of progress and the lived experiences of citizens. “A government that presides over a situation where the majority of its people are poor, yet insists that progress is being made, has lost both moral authority and economic direction,” he declared. \Atiku also outlined a more pragmatic approach to economic reform, stressing the importance of gradual implementation and robust social protection systems. He suggested that reforms should prioritize job creation, food security, and income growth, while supporting small businesses, agriculture, and industrial productivity. He called for improved coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to stabilize the economy and rebuild investor confidence. This criticism and proposed alternative approach reflect the ongoing debate about Nigeria's economic direction and the impact of current policies on its citizens. The former vice president's statement underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of poverty and ensuring that economic reforms are implemented in a way that protects the most vulnerable members of society. The discussion highlights the complexities of economic management and the need for policies that promote both stability and inclusive growth





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