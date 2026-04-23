Atiku Criticizes Tinubu’s $516m Loan Request for Sokoto-Badagry Highway

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned President Tinubu’s government’s request for a $516 million loan to finance the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, citing concerns over Nigeria’s rising debt and lack of transparency in project procurement.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced strong objections to the current administration's request for a $516 million external loan intended to partially fund the ambitious Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project.

Through a statement released by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku acknowledged the critical need for infrastructure development, particularly projects designed to enhance connectivity between regions like the Northwest and Southwest of Nigeria. However, he cautioned that even well-intentioned initiatives cannot justify imprudent financial decisions.

He emphasized that Nigeria is already burdened by a substantial and growing debt load, and adding another foreign loan without complete transparency regarding its terms, a thorough cost-benefit analysis, and a viable repayment plan is deeply concerning. Atiku underscored that while the communities along the proposed highway corridor undoubtedly deserve improved infrastructure, such development must be sustainable and responsible, avoiding the creation of a financial burden for future generations.

He argued that Nigerians are not simply seeking grand projects, but rather responsible and judicious financial management. He warned against allowing development to become synonymous with escalating debt, a situation where future generations are saddled with the responsibility of repaying loans taken today. The former Vice President further highlighted the importance of complete transparency in all aspects of project procurement and execution across Nigeria, referencing existing concerns surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He specifically pointed to questions raised about the lack of due process, competitive bidding, and value-for-money considerations in the awarding of that contract, urging the government to avoid repeating such perceived shortcomings. Atiku strongly asserted that public infrastructure projects should not be exploited as opportunities for personal enrichment by individuals with close ties to those in power.

He insisted that every naira borrowed on behalf of the Nigerian people must be demonstrably linked to transparency, accountability, and strict compliance with established procurement regulations. Atiku’s statement serves as a pointed call to action for the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to meticulously scrutinize the $516 million loan request before granting approval.

He cautioned against a ‘borrow blindly’ approach to national development, asserting that progress built on a foundation of opacity and debt accumulation is not genuine progress, but rather a deferral of inevitable economic challenges. He concluded by stating that true leadership requires responsible financial stewardship and a commitment to sustainable development.

The timing of Atiku’s critique is particularly relevant given the recent surge in Nigeria’s national debt, which has reached N159.28 trillion (approximately $110.97 billion as of the first quarter of 2026), according to reports. This escalating debt profile adds weight to Atiku’s concerns about the potential consequences of further borrowing and the need for greater fiscal discipline.

The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, intended to be a major transportation artery, is now subject to increased scrutiny as stakeholders debate the financial implications of its funding and the necessity of ensuring responsible governance throughout the project’s lifecycle. The debate highlights a broader national conversation about balancing infrastructure needs with fiscal responsibility and the long-term economic well-being of Nigeria





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Atiku Abubakar Bola Tinubu Loan Debt Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway

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