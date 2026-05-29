Atiku Condemns Tinubu Administration Over Rising Abductions and Security Failures

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticizes President Tinubu's three-year record, citing mass abductions as evidence of governmental failure and loss of security monopoly.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday delivered a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu's three-year administration, describing the resurgence of mass abductions as the most damning indictment of the government's record.

Atiku asserted that under Tinubu's leadership, terrorists and criminal gangs have been spreading fear across Nigeria, eroding the state's monopoly on security. In a statement released by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President pointed to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Borno State and the mass kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State as clear evidence of the administration's failure.

He argued that these incidents are not isolated but rather serve as a report card on three years of governance. Atiku questioned how a government could claim success when parents sending their children to school are met with news of abductions, and classrooms have become hunting grounds for criminals.

He emphasized that three years into this administration, Nigerian children are still being dragged into forests by terrorists and kidnappers, communities remain vulnerable, and citizens continue to pay the price for a government more focused on managing headlines than securing lives. The tragedy of Borno and Oyo, according to Atiku, is not merely a security failure but the inevitable consequence of a government detached from reality and addicted to propaganda.

He warned that when governments become consumed by self-praise, they stop listening, learning, and ultimately begin to fail. Atiku's remarks come amid growing public concern over insecurity in Nigeria, with several high-profile kidnappings occurring in recent months. The ADC candidate called for a fundamental shift in approach, urging the administration to prioritize the safety of citizens over political spin.

He noted that the government's inability to protect schools, villages, and highways represents a betrayal of the trust placed in it by Nigerians, and called for urgent action to restore confidence in the state's ability to provide security. The statement also highlighted the economic toll of insecurity, with businesses closing in affected areas and families forced to pay ransoms for loved ones.

Atiku argued that the government's focus on infrastructure and economic reforms is undermined by the pervasive fear that prevents citizens from going about their daily lives. He concluded that the Tinubu administration must confront the reality of its failures and take concrete steps to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and weak governance.

The former Vice President's criticism reflects a broader discontent among opposition figures and civil society groups, who have accused the government of neglecting security while engaging in self-congratulatory publicity. As the 2027 elections approach, Atiku's statements are likely to resonate with voters who feel increasingly vulnerable in the face of rising crime and terrorism.

The ADC candidate pledged that if elected, he would implement a comprehensive security strategy focused on intelligence-led policing, community engagement, and international cooperation to tackle the scourge of kidnappings and insurgency. He also called on the government to immediately declare a state of emergency on insecurity and mobilize all resources to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers.

The statement concluded with a plea to Tinubu to listen to the cries of Nigerians and act decisively before the situation spirals further out of control. Atiku warned that the continued failure to secure the nation will have dire consequences for the country's stability and development, and urged all stakeholders to prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens above partisan interests.

The ADC candidate's remarks have sparked reactions from various quarters, with some supporting his stance while others dismiss them as political grandstanding. Nonetheless, the issue of insecurity remains a pressing concern for many Nigerians, and the government's handling of it will likely be a key factor in the next election cycle





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