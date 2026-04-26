Atiku Condemns Proposal to Suspend Campaigns in Northern Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized a National Assembly proposal to suspend political campaigns in eight northern states ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing it would disenfranchise voters and reflects a failure of governance.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vehemently criticized a proposal put forth by the National Assembly to suspend political campaigns in eight states across northern Nigeria in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, now associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), released a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, asserting that the proposal constitutes a deliberate attempt to suppress voter participation and disenfranchise citizens. He emphasized the fundamental right of every citizen to vote and engage in the electoral process, arguing that this right should not be curtailed under any circumstances.

Any effort, whether overt or subtle, to restrict political activity in any part of Northern Nigeria, he stated, raises serious concerns about the potential for widespread disenfranchisement. The impetus for this proposal originated during a Senate plenary session on Wednesday, where Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, cited the deteriorating security situation in northern Nigeria as justification for a temporary halt to political campaigning.

Senator Ningi argued that the ongoing insurgency, banditry, and terrorist activities in certain regions of the North could jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process if political campaigns were allowed to proceed under the prevailing conditions. It is noteworthy that Senator Ningi was previously an ally of Atiku Abubakar before the latter’s defection to the ADC, highlighting a potential underlying political dynamic.

Both Atiku and Ningi hail from the North-east region of Nigeria – Atiku from Adamawa State and Ningi from Bauchi State – underscoring the regional significance of this debate. Atiku’s response directly challenges the premise that insecurity should be used as a pretext for limiting democratic participation. He firmly believes that insecurity is a direct consequence of governmental failure and should not be leveraged to justify the suppression of fundamental rights.

Atiku’s statement goes beyond a simple rejection of the proposal, framing it as a broader threat to the principles of representation, inclusion, and the overall integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process. He contends that silencing the voices of the people is not a solution to insecurity, but rather an exacerbation of the problem.

He warned that restricting political activity at a time when citizens are already grappling with economic hardship and security concerns would only serve to deepen distrust and exacerbate national divisions. He stressed that no region of Nigeria should be excluded from the electoral process due to the government’s inability to effectively address security challenges. Atiku cautioned against allowing elections to be influenced by exclusion, fear, or administrative manipulation, emphasizing the potentially devastating consequences of such actions.

He concluded by asserting that Nigeria must uphold the principles of a free and fair election, ensuring that all citizens have the opportunity to participate fully in the democratic process without intimidation or restriction. The former Vice President’s strong stance underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic rights even in the face of significant security challenges, and highlights the potential for political maneuvering in the lead-up to the 2027 elections





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