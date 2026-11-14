Atiku Blames Tinubu Policies for Bakery Crisis and Economic Pain

Former VP Atiku Abubakar condemns soaring energy costs and interest rates causing 40% bakery membership loss, criticizing Tinubu administration's economic reforms.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has publicly condemned the severe economic hardships facing Nigerian households and businesses, citing a recent collapse in the bakery sector as proof of systemic failure. The Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria has lost nearly 40 per cent of its membership in just two years due to unsustainable operational costs.

Bakery Sector Collapse Highlights Economic Pain

The association's membership drop serves as a stark indictment of an economy where soaring energy costs and crushing interest rates are forcing businesses to close. Nigerians are now paying significantly more for basic food items as a direct result of these market pressures. Atiku issued this statement in Bauchi on Saturday through Phrank Shaibu, his Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council and Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication.

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Surging Energy and Finance Costs Crush Businesses

Energy expenses account for approximately half of production costs for bakers, with one operator reporting a monthly diesel bill increase from ₦9 million to ₦19 million. Switching to alternative energy requires ₦40 million to ₦50 million for a small bakery, a capital investment that is out of reach for most. Businesses seeking loans are currently being quoted interest rates as high as 34 per cent, further crippling their ability to survive.

Soaring Food Prices Squeeze Households Daily

The financial pressure extends beyond production to consumer prices, with cooking gas selling for ₦1,800 per kilogram in Abuja and ₦1,650 in parts of Lagos and Ogun. Depot prices reportedly rose by 31.8 per cent in one month, jumping from ₦1,100 to ₦1,450 per kilogram. Families are being squeezed by the dual burden of high food costs and the expense of cooking them, making it harder for millions to feed their households.

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Atiku Accuses Tinubu of Ignoring Local Production

Atiku stated that the verdict on Tinubu's economic reforms is clear, describing them as a monumental failure that allows local businesses to die while the government accumulates astronomical local and foreign loans. He argued that Nigerians are entitled to question where these borrowed funds are going, concluding that they likely feed corruption within the Tinubu government. He emphasized that the loss of nearly 40 per cent of the association's membership shows the human toll of this high-cost economy.

Atiku Outlines Economic Recovery Plan for Nigeria

As the main policy plank of his administration, Atiku pledged to improve local production in every sphere of the economy, not just crude oil refining. He stated that the Atiku Economic Recovery Plan understands the pains of farmers, manufacturers, and bakers, and that their concerns are captured in his policy objectives. He reaffirmed his commitment to building an economy that supports local production, protects jobs, and makes life affordable for Nigerian families.