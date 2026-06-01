Atiku, Babachir Lawal clash over ADC primary outcome

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-SGF Babachir Lawal exchange accusations over alleged rigging in the ADC presidential primaries that Atiku won. Lawal resigns from ADC, citing fraudulent process; Atiku's camp denies claims and questions Lawal's motives.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal , on Monday engaged in a heated exchange of accusations regarding the conduct of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries held last week.

Atiku emerged victorious with 1,846,370 votes, defeating former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi (504,117 votes) and businessman-politician Mohammed Hayatu-Deen (177,120 votes). Lawal, until recently a key ADC chieftain and opposition figure against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, announced his resignation from the party, alleging massive rigging in favor of Atiku.

In a statement posted on social media, Lawal declared that the primaries were a disgraceful charade where results were fabricated to favor Atiku and his allies, even when semblance of elections occurred, winners were replaced by Atiku's syndicate. He expressed concern over a conspiracy of silence within the party and vowed not to participate in any rigging plan for 2027, equating working for Atiku to granting Tinubu an automatic second term.

In response, Atiku's camp, through Senior Special Assistant Phrank Shaibu, rejected the allegations, asserting that the primaries reflected the will of ADC members nationwide. They challenged Lawal to provide evidence for his claims, noting that he had produced no documents, verifiable facts, or credible witnesses.

The camp further accused Lawal of political inconsistency, pointing out that he accepted the same primary process when his cousin Omar Suleiman emerged as ADC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, questioning why the process was only credible when it favored his family. Atiku's camp also criticized Lawal's history as a public official, referencing his removal in 2017 over the grass-cutting contract scandal during President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

They argued that Lawal's criticisms stemmed from dissatisfaction with the outcome rather than genuine concern for electoral integrity, emphasizing that democracy guarantees participation, not victory. The statement condemned Lawal's resort to ethnic and religious sentiments and urged the public to see through his motivations. This exchange highlights deepening divisions within the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Lawal's exit potentially weakening the ADC's unified front. Observers note that such internal conflicts could benefit the ruling party.

The controversy underscores the challenges of building credible opposition platforms in Nigeria, where allegations of rigging and lack of transparency often plague internal party processes. Atiku's camp maintains that the primaries were conducted transparently across thousands of wards, and Lawal's unsubstantiated claims are a distraction from his own controversial past. As the political landscape evolves, the ADC must address these fractures to remain a viable opposition force





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