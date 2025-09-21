Atiku and El-Rufai Unite, Accuse Tinubu of Dictatorship, and Plan for 2027 Elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai met in Kaduna, accusing the Tinubu administration of dictatorship and strategizing for the 2027 elections, focusing on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform for change.

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai held a significant meeting on Saturday evening in Kaduna, sparking discussions about the current state of Nigerian politics and the upcoming 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which followed a recent incident where El-Rufai was reportedly attacked by individuals allegedly affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during an event, appears to signify a deepening of the opposition's efforts to consolidate and present a united front against the current administration. Atiku, in a statement released shortly after the meeting, characterized the gathering as a solidarity visit and a crucial step towards rescuing Nigeria from what he perceives as a descent into authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu's leadership. The former vice president’s statement was particularly critical of the APC government, describing its actions as the most significant threat to democracy since the return to civilian rule. He went on to allege that the administration has morphed into a full-fledged dictatorship. This strong language indicates the opposition’s heightened concerns regarding the governance and direction of the country, setting the stage for a potentially intense political contest leading up to the next elections.\The meeting also focused on strategies for collaboration and establishing what they hope will be a viable alternative political platform. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) was specifically mentioned as a key vehicle for achieving this goal. This suggests a strategic move by Atiku and El-Rufai to leverage the ADC's platform to mobilize support and challenge the dominance of the APC. The commitment to harmonizing efforts underscores the opposition's acknowledgment of the need for unity and coordination to effectively counter the ruling party. The decision to work together and utilize the ADC signals a deliberate attempt to create a credible and competitive force in the political landscape. The video released after the meeting further amplified their message. El-Rufai echoed Atiku's sentiments, accusing the Tinubu administration of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies, even comparing them unfavorably to military rule. He urged Nigerians to unite and actively seek to end the president's tenure in 2027, demonstrating the opposition’s determination to challenge the incumbent government. This open call for change emphasizes the opposition’s intent to rally public support and create a broader coalition of like-minded individuals and groups. The consistent message from both Atiku and El-Rufai highlights a shared concern about the state of democracy in Nigeria and a commitment to collaborative action in the political sphere.\The convergence of Atiku and El-Rufai, two prominent figures with significant political experience and influence, suggests a strategic effort to consolidate the opposition's strength ahead of the 2027 elections. Their combined resources, networks, and political capital will undoubtedly be used to bolster the ADC's profile and campaign efforts. Their meeting, therefore, represents a significant development in the evolving political dynamics of Nigeria. Both Atiku and El-Rufai's involvement with the ADC highlights a strategic shift to seek alternatives to the dominant political parties. This move points to a calculated approach to widen the opposition's influence and appeal to different segments of the electorate. The meeting's focus on the alleged dictatorial tendencies of the current administration suggests a deliberate strategy to frame the political narrative and mobilize support based on the principles of democratic governance. This effort will likely involve creating a detailed platform and a viable alternative for the electorate to consider. It is expected that this collaboration will lead to a more robust challenge to the ruling party in the coming years, adding more dynamism to the political arena. The strategic alliances forged in this meeting might lead to a significant shift in the political equation, potentially altering the outcome of future elections and the direction of the country. The opposition's strategy to combine forces promises an interesting turn of events in the country's political space





