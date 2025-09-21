Atiku and El-Rufai Forge Alliance, Criticize Tinubu Administration in Kaduna Meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai met in Kaduna, criticizing the Tinubu administration and potentially forming an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections. They described the current government's actions as a threat to democracy and are working with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to offer a viable alternative. Their collaboration signals a shift in Nigerian political dynamics.

Former Nigeria n Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai convened on Saturday evening in Kaduna , marking a significant development in the country's political landscape. Atiku's visit, as detailed in a statement released shortly afterward, served as a solidarity call to El-Rufai, offering support following a recent incident where the former governor was allegedly targeted by thugs.

These individuals were purportedly sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the inauguration event of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) within the state. The meeting itself, and the subsequent pronouncements, signal a coalescing of opposition forces, potentially setting the stage for a formidable challenge to the current administration. The context of the meeting indicates a strategic move toward collaborative opposition, with both figures holding significant political sway and a history of leadership within Nigeria's political ecosystem. This comes at a time of growing national conversation around governance and the future of the nation. The choice of Kaduna as the location for this high-profile encounter further amplifies its political significance given the state's historical importance. This move reveals a potential realignment of political strategies and objectives between two individuals who were once prominent figures in opposing parties but are now seemingly exploring collaborations under the banner of the ADC. The impact of this alliance extends beyond mere political rhetoric; it holds potential implications for how political discourse is framed within the country and may influence the overall dynamic of political participation and electoral strategies. The alignment also brings up questions on the future of existing opposition parties, and the influence it might have on the electoral landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. This includes a potential surge in the strength of the ADC and a shift in the political strategies employed by the different stakeholders in Nigerian politics. The developments will certainly be of significance for stakeholders and will surely be followed keenly by the citizens.\Atiku Abubakar, in his statement following the meeting, articulated a strong critique of the current administration under President Bola Tinubu, characterizing the actions of the APC as the “greatest risk to democracy since the return of civilian rule.” He further went on to allege that the administration had effectively “turned into a full-blown dictatorship,” a sentiment that strongly condemns the governance style. This severe assessment, coupled with the call for concerted efforts, is aimed at rescuing Nigeria and providing what Atiku termed a “viable alternative platform,” with the ADC. The use of such strong language reveals the depth of dissatisfaction with the current political environment, signaling a readiness to confront the prevailing political climate. The statement highlights a fundamental disagreement with the current trajectory of governance. This shift is also reflected in the video that was released after the meeting, where El-Rufai delivered a harsh criticism of the Tinubu administration, accusing it of exhibiting authoritarian tendencies exceeding those observed under military rule. El-Rufai urged Nigerians to unite in their resolve to bring an end to the president’s tenure in 2027. The use of terms like “dictatorship” and the call for immediate action illustrates a sense of urgency and a need for change in the governance of the country. This unity of message between Atiku and El-Rufai, along with the shared criticism of the current administration, points to a clear strategic alignment. The alliance suggests a convergence of interests and a willingness to pool resources to achieve a unified political goal. This collaborative move represents a decisive step toward forging a formidable coalition against the incumbent administration, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming 2027 general elections. The coordination between these two prominent figures signals a shift in the political landscape, potentially intensifying the competition. The actions are set to reverberate through the political and social spheres, impacting how future political interactions and electoral campaigns are carried out. This creates an environment where the actions of the government are further scrutinized by the public.\The strategic meeting between Atiku and El-Rufai, underscored by their shared goal of potentially challenging the status quo, solidifies the ADC's role as a significant player in the political landscape leading up to the 2027 elections. Both figures, possessing considerable influence and following, have pledged their support to the ADC, which has significant implications for the party’s future prospects. Their willingness to leverage their individual platforms and networks to bolster the ADC’s standing is a strategic move that has the potential to reshape the political dynamics in the coming years. This includes attracting key figures in other parties and possibly attracting voters who have become dissatisfied with the ruling party’s performance. Furthermore, this move suggests a shift in electoral strategies, with the ADC potentially poised to adopt a more aggressive and strategic approach to campaigning and voter mobilization. This may involve targeting specific demographics, refining their messaging, and employing innovative campaign tactics to reach a broader audience. The implications of these developments are far-reaching, including not only a potential shift in the balance of power but also a redefinition of political ideologies. The meeting has been framed as a move to foster collective action aimed at safeguarding the democratic institutions of the country. This commitment includes promoting free and fair elections and defending the rights and liberties of Nigerian citizens. The meeting stands as a pivotal moment, potentially reshaping the trajectory of Nigerian politics and setting the stage for a future defined by intensified competition, shifting allegiances, and renewed efforts to uphold democratic values and principles. This will definitely contribute to a more vibrant political atmosphere, where all stakeholders are committed to fair electoral processes and social reforms





