Atiku Accuses Tinubu of Distraction Tactics Amid Economic Crisis

ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar counters President Tinubu's criticism of his educational investments by citing Nigeria's worsening poverty and cost of living.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has launched a sharp counterattack against President Bola Tinubu, accusing the incumbent of deploying deliberate distraction tactics to shield his administration from scrutiny regarding Nigeria's escalating economic challenges. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate issued a formal statement through his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, directly addressing the President's recent public criticisms concerning Abubakar's private investments in the education sector.

Clarifying Educational Investment Timeline

President Bola Tinubu had publicly questioned the methodology by which Atiku Abubakar established a university while serving as Vice President, alleging that public funds were improperly utilized to construct the institution during his tenure. In response, Atiku Abubakar firmly defended the establishment of the American University of Nigeria, formerly known as ABTI Academy, by asserting that his commitment to educational investment predated his entry into public service. He detailed that the foundation for ABTI Academy was laid in 1993, a period marked by a U.S. court ordering the forfeiture of funds in an account belonging to Tinubu, which were described as proceeds of narcotics trafficking or unlawful financial transactions.

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Contrasting Political Histories and Records

Atiku Abubakar utilized this historical timeline to draw a stark contrast between his own traceable business history and what he characterized as the foggy background of the current President. He emphasized that his success in business and subsequent entry into public leadership are matters of public record, suggesting that the President's attempts to discredit his educational achievements are merely attempts to obscure his own administrative record. The ADC candidate stated that the real conversation surrounding the 2027 election must focus on repairing the damage inflicted on the nation, rather than engaging in personal attacks regarding private investments that began decades ago.

Critique of Current Economic Hardships

The statement heavily criticized the current state of the Nigerian economy, describing it as a crushing cost-of-living crisis under Tinubu's leadership. Atiku Abubakar accused the government of plunging the country into hardship, citing statistics that more than 79 million Nigerians have been pushed into extreme poverty since the President's inauguration in 2023. He referenced comments made by Tinubu's campaign Director-General, who described hungry citizens as lazy, arguing that such rhetoric demonstrates a government that refuses to acknowledge the severity of hunger and suffering among the populace.

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Policy Alternatives and Future Campaign Strategy

Atiku Abubakar outlined his policy alternatives, specifically targeting the fuel subsidy regime, which he vowed to restore as a transparent, production-based subsidy tied to local refining efforts to lower energy costs for citizens. He also promised deliberate investments in social welfare to replace what he called the opaque systems used by the current administration to divert funds intended for economically vulnerable Nigerians. The ADC candidate insisted that his Affordable Life campaign represents a viable alternative to the hardships imposed by Tinubu, asserting that the will of the Nigerian people would prevail despite efforts to remove him from the ballot.

Political Verdict and 2027 Election Outlook

Concluding his statement, Atiku Abubakar delivered a harsh verdict on the three and a half years of Tinubu's presidency, describing it as a disaster characterized by hostile leadership and despair. He dismissed the President's claim that Nigeria cannot return to subsidized petrol prices, asserting that his administration would correct this mistake to benefit the general public. The ADC candidate declared that he would remain on the ballot and defeat Tinubu decisively in the 2027 elections, positioning his record of service and policy proposals as the strongest counter-argument to the current administration's failures.