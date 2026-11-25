Atiku Abubakar has accused the Tinubu administration of failing to account for an N1.44 trillion oil revenue shortfall and criticised rising energy costs that he says make goods and housing unaffordable for Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of failing to account for a shortfall in oil revenue and criticised rising energy costs for manufacturers, saying the burden is making goods and housing increasingly unaffordable for Nigerians.

The former vice-president demanded an explanation for the N1.44 trillion decline in gross oil revenue in the first half of 2026. Figures from the Budget Office showed that the federal government collected N7.88 trillion in gross oil revenue during the period, against a target of N18.65 trillion. Atiku noted that oil revenue fell short of expectations despite a sharp increase in international crude oil prices during the second quarter of the year.

Also read Tinubu Felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 80, Recalls 2007 Presidential Bid Support

Atiku Demands Oil Revenue Explanation

He said Nigerians deserved an explanation of the volume of crude oil produced and sold, the revenue generated and the deductions made before the proceeds reached the federation account. According to him, the shortfall raised questions about the management of the country's oil resources, particularly as Nigerians continued to contend with high petrol prices and rising costs of living. The statement was issued on Wednesday by Phrank Shaibu, his director of strategic communication. Tinubu made life expensive.

Petrol prices drive up transport fares, diesel raises the cost of producing food and other goods, and families pay more at every turn, the statement reads. Now his own Budget Office shows that the government is failing to collect the oil revenue it budgeted for. Nigerians are being squeezed from both sides: they pay more, while the government delivers less.

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Atiku said the Budget Office had identified production constraints, weak oil sales receipts and deductions as some of the reasons for the revenue shortfall. He called on the federal government to publish detailed figures on crude oil production, liftings, sales, deductions and remittances to enable Nigerians understand the sector's revenue performance. The ADC presidential candidate also urged the administration to explain the measures it was taking to address crude oil theft, pipeline insecurity and low investment in the petroleum industry.

Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account, he said. Atiku said his proposed Make Nigeria Affordable Again agenda would prioritise accountable oil revenue management and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel. He added that the proposed relief would be designed to benefit households, farmers, transporters and businesses.

Make Nigeria Affordable Again Agenda

Our promise is clear: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. We will pursue accountable oil revenue and targeted relief from the cost of domestically refined fuel so that the benefit reaches households, farmers, transporters and businesses. Subsidy follows the barrel, he said. Atiku also criticised the Tinubu administration over rising energy costs for manufacturers.

He cited reports that 11 listed manufacturers spent N842 billion on energy in the first nine months of 2026, describing the figure as evidence of the high cost of unreliable power supply. N842 billion is the energy bill of only 11 companies in nine months. Cement manufacturers are among the industries hit hardest by the cost of power. That cost does not disappear at the factory gate.

It enters the price of every bag of cement and pushes the cost of building a home further beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians. It is laughable that a government under which cement has become so expensive now boasts of producing more houses for Nigerians. How does it expect families to afford those houses when its energy failures make the materials used to build them more costly?

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Manufacturers Energy Costs Rise Concerns

This contradiction exposes the deception that has become a hallmark of the Tinubu administration. Atiku also expressed concern over a reported 7.4 per cent rise in manufacturers' energy spending compared with the same period in 2025, warning that the increase could affect production, prices and employment. When factories spend fortunes on electricity, diesel and gas, they raise prices, cut production, postpone expansion or shed jobs. Families then pay more for everything those factories produce.

Tinubu's energy failure is being added to every Nigerian's bill. He challenged the Tinubu administration's housing delivery figures, particularly the claim by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council that more than 26,000 housing units had been delivered. Atiku said the council's own statement listed 10,328 units as still under construction, while some of the projects were initiated during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. A building site is not a completed home.

An inherited project is not proof of fresh delivery. A mortgage approval is not a house key. Publish what Tinubu inherited, what his administration completed, how many families have moved in and what those homes cost. The former vice-president also challenged the APC to provide evidence for its claim that 525,100 construction jobs had been created, arguing that estimated employment opportunities should not be presented as completed job creation.

Challenging Housing And Job Creation Claims

You cannot build affordable homes with cement that families and builders can no longer afford. You cannot protect jobs while factories spend fortunes generating their own power. And you cannot restore purchasing power by calling hardship reform. Tinubu's campaign can count unfinished houses and estimated jobs.

Nigerians are counting what it costs to keep the lights on, buy food, purchase cement and pay rent. Bring down the cost of production. Hand over homes people can afford. Make Nigeria affordable again.