DSS Investigates Atiku's Protest Allegation, Denies Organizing Sokoto Protests

The DSS has ordered an investigation into Atiku Abubakar's allegation that it is organizing protests in Sokoto, while denying the claim and citing its protection of political actors across party lines.

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has ordered an investigation into an allegation by former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the agency is planning to organize protests in Sokoto State.

The investigation was ordered by the Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, despite the DSS describing the allegation as inconsistent with its operations to protect political actors across party lines. The DSS dismissed the allegation as inconsistent with its operations, insisting that its personnel had been providing security protection to political actors across party lines.

Also read Atiku alleges APC, DSS plot to frustrate ADC campaign rally in Sokoto

DSS Defends Role In Protecting ADC Candidate

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, National Headquarters, Abuja, Favour Dozie, the DSS said its operatives deployed to protect the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, evacuated him to safety when he was attacked on October 31, 2026. According to the Service, two of its operatives were assaulted during the incident and were still receiving treatment in a hospital.

It added that Daniya personally called the State Director of the Sokoto Command to express appreciation for the intervention and subsequently requested additional DSS reinforcement. The Service said the operation contradicted Atiku's allegation and showed its commitment to protecting political actors, regardless of party affiliation. It, however, said the allegation could demoralize its operatives who were risking their lives in the discharge of their duties.

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Despite its position, the DSS disclosed that its Director-General had ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the former vice president. The Service also cited its intervention in a separate security incident involving the New Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi. It recalled that on March 2, 2026, it arrested Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State for threatening to attack Obi.

The suspect, it said, was prosecuted by the Service before a Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years imprisonment. The DSS further referenced a similar allegation by African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who accused the Service of involvement in an attack on him in Ekiti State.

Service Addresses Allegations Against Obi And Sowore

It said it appreciated the police for their swift investigation and preliminary report, which attributed the incident to an altercation, as well as the arrest of 11 suspects. The Service said it was awaiting the outcome of the police investigation and would not dissipate energy on the matter. Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday accused the State Security Service (SSS) of recruiting protesters to disrupt his campaign launch in Sokoto on Wednesday. The DSS is also known as the SSS.

Addressing journalists, Atiku alleged that the protesters were being assembled to create enough disorder for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Sokoto State Government to impose a curfew and stop the event. He identified an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road as one of the alleged assembly points and claimed that trucks were transporting protesters to locations including a roundabout. The protesters, he said, had already begun obstructing traffic, threatening motorists and assaulting some residents.

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Atiku Accuses State Government Of Blocking Campaign

His campaign spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, later shared a copy of the address with PREMIUM TIMES and confirmed that it had been delivered by Mr Atiku. Mr Atiku also accused the state government of blocking the ADC's access to public facilities and withholding logistical support. He described the alleged restrictions as part of efforts by President Bola Tinubu's administration to weaken opposition parties before the 2027 elections and warned security agencies against interfering in political activities.

Sokoto Government Seals ADC Campaign Office Our campaign will proceed, and I will be in Sokoto tomorrow, God willing, to address the good people of the state, he said. He urged supporters to remain peaceful and called on security agencies to protect residents and participants without favour. The accusations came a day after the Sokoto State Government announced that it had sealed an ADC campaign office.

The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, said records showed that the building belonged to the defunct Savannah Bank, with no recorded transfer of ownership. He said the government had written to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) seeking clarification and, citing a recent confrontation involving political supporters, ordered the premises sealed pending a response. Anyone attempting unauthorised entry, he warned, risked prosecution.

Government Cites Ownership Dispute For Office Sealing

An aide to the ADC governorship candidate confirmed the commissioner's visit and the government's enquiry about the building's occupants, according to a Channels Television report. Amnesty International also condemned the closure, accusing the state government of using the ownership dispute to restrict opposition activity and undermine freedom of association. Mr Shaibu disputed the state's authority to seal the property. He acknowledged that it belonged to Savannah Bank but maintained that the Sokoto State Government had no ownership stake.

Political parties had used the building for about two decades, most recently the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said. Mr Shaibu said he visited the premises on Tuesday morning and found no physical restriction on access. As of this morning, when I visited the premises, there was no physical restriction on access. Some minor work was being carried out at the site, he said.

His account did not establish whether the sealing order had been enforced earlier or whether access had subsequently been restored. The campaign did not provide documents establishing its right to occupy the property. Mr Shaibu said ADC leaders had reported threats to the police, SSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which he said had assured the party that its campaign venue would be protected against interference by the Sokoto Marshals. Although Atiku