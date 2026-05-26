Atiku Abubakar Wins African Democratic Congress Presidential Primary in Taraba State

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar secured the ADC presidential ticket after a comprehensive primary in Taraba State, defeating Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu Deen with over forty‑eight thousand votes.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the African Democratic Congress presidential primary that was held in Taraba State on Tuesday morning.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the ADC presidential election committee, Ach. Hosea Maxwell Kuti, after the results from all sixteen local government areas were compiled in accordance with the party timetable. Atiku secured a total of forty‑eight thousand five hundred twenty‑three votes, comfortably ahead of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi who received twenty‑five thousand one hundred fifty votes and Mohammed Hayatu Deen who gathered eight thousand three hundred sixty‑nine votes.

The vote count reflected a broad geographic spread with Atiku winning in every district of the state, a performance that party officials said demonstrated his strong appeal among both urban and rural members of the ADC. Kuti explained that the party's internal procedures required each local government area to submit its tallies by the end of the previous day, after which a verification panel reviewed the numbers for accuracy before releasing the final figures.

The panel's report confirmed that Atiku received the highest number of votes in fourteen of the sixteen districts, with Amaechi's strongest showing coming from the coastal area of the state where he garnered a little over ten thousand votes. Deen's support was largely confined to the northern districts where he obtained a few thousand votes each.

The primary was closely watched by political observers because the ADC is positioning itself as a credible alternative to the two dominant parties in the upcoming national election. Atiku, who previously served as vice president under President Goodluck Jonathan, has been leveraging his extensive political network and experience to rally support within the party.

He has emphasized the need for a new developmental agenda focused on infrastructure, job creation and anti‑corruption measures, themes that resonated with the delegates who participated in the voting process. Amaechi, who served as minister of transportation during the Buhari administration, campaigned on a platform of improving the nation's logistics and transport networks, while Deen, a former state governor, highlighted his record on education and health reforms.

After the results were made public, Atiku addressed the supporters gathered at the venue, thanking them for their confidence and pledging to run a campaign that would unite Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines. He urged party members to maintain discipline and focus on the larger goal of delivering effective governance. The ADC's executive council is expected to convene later this week to formalize Atiku's candidacy and begin the process of selecting a running mate.

Analysts predict that the primary outcome could reshape the dynamics of the presidential race, especially in the northern region where the ADC hopes to make significant inroads. The party's leadership has also indicated that it will launch a series of policy workshops and community outreach programs aimed at engaging younger voters and civil society groups.

As the election calendar moves forward, the ADC's internal cohesion and its ability to present a united front will be critical factors in determining its competitiveness against the ruling party and the main opposition. The primary's smooth execution, praised by election monitors, is seen as a positive sign for the party's organizational capacity and its commitment to democratic processes within its ranks





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African Democratic Congress Atiku Abubakar Presidential Primary Taraba State Nigerian Politics

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