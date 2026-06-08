Atiku Abubakar Welcomes Rescue of 360 Abductees, Urges Intensified Efforts for Other Victims

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed reports of the rescue of 360 persons abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, while urging intensified efforts to secure the release of other victims still in captivity across the country.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress , Atiku Abubakar , has welcomed reports of the rescue of 360 persons abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, while urging intensified efforts to secure the release of other victims still in captivity across the country.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully rescued 360 abductees from the Mandara Mountains, a known terrorist stronghold in southern Borno State. The rescue brought relief for the victims and their families, who had endured months of uncertainty since the March abduction. Atiku Abubakar commended the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their role in the successful operation, expressing confidence that the armed forces could end insurgency if adequately equipped and supported with strong political leadership.

He urged authorities not to relent in efforts to rescue other abducted Nigerians, including schoolchildren and teachers reportedly kidnapped in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa in Borno State. Atiku Abubakar also called for reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture, emphasising intelligence-driven operations, technology deployment, and preventive strategies to curb attacks before they occur





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Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress Rescue Of 360 Persons Operation HADIN KAI Mandara Mountains Boko Haram Military Base In Ngoshe Displacing Security Personnel Killing Several Individuals Abducting Others Rescue Brought Relief Persistent Threats Of Terrorism Terrorism And Banditry Adequately Equipped Strong Political Leadership Intelligence-Driven Operations Technology Deployment Preventive Strategies Curb Attacks Before They Occur Rescue Other Abducted Nigerians Reform In Nigeria’S Security Architecture

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