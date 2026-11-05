Atiku Abubakar Urges Senate to Reject 7.7 Billion Dollar Loan Request

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the National Assembly to reject President Bola Tinubu's $7.7 billion borrowing request for the 2026 budget, citing economic hardship and lack of transparency.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress, has formally instructed the National Assembly to refuse President Bola Tinubu's latest request to borrow seven point seven billion dollars. This financial package, valued at approximately one zero point seven nine trillion naira, is intended to help cover the shortfall in the country's two thousand twenty-six budget deficit. Abubakar argued that accepting this external borrowing would place an additional, unsustainable burden on Nigerian citizens who are already facing severe economic pressures. The former vice-president emphasized that such massive debt accumulation should not be treated as standard administrative procedure by the federal government.

Core Details of the Borrowing Proposal

The presidential request specifically targets the external component of the twenty-nine point two trillion naira borrowing mandate approved within the two thousand twenty-six Appropriation Act. This larger appropriation was designed to finance a budget deficit estimated at thirty-one point four trillion naira. President Tinubu explained that the administration plans to secure these funds through a combination of sources, including loans from multilateral and bilateral institutions, International Monetary Fund facilities, bridge financing, and Eurobond issuance. The president stated that this new letter effectively supersedes an earlier request for twenty point three billion dollars, noting that the current proposal is more explicit regarding the diversified nature of the funding sources.

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Abubakar Questions Debt Strategy and Terms

Abubakar expressed deep concern over the frequency of borrowing requests, noting that barely days after a proposal for twenty point five two billion dollars and one point zero four five billion euros was presented, another request for seven point seven billion dollars appeared before the Senate. He questioned the underlying problems within the current administration, arguing that Nigerians should not be expected to accept relentless borrowing as routine paperwork. The former vice-president insisted that every new foreign loan creates a long-term financial obligation for the populace and should not be used to mask poor economic management. He demanded that the government provide a comprehensive list of projects to be funded, detailed cost breakdowns, and specific repayment conditions before any approval is granted.

The ADC candidate further criticized the lack of transparency in the loan terms, pointing out that the president's letter indicated that final interest rates and repayment tenures would depend on prevailing market conditions at the time funds are raised. Abubakar argued that citizens cannot be asked to accept a loan without knowing its true cost to the country. He urged the Senate to scrutinize the proposal rigorously and demand a credible repayment plan before considering approval. The former vice-president stated that no government should receive a blank cheque to contract foreign debt under the guise of budget implementation, insisting that accountability must precede financial acquisition.

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Impact on Citizens and Call for Transparency

Abubakar also called on international agencies and lenders to halt the extension of new loans to the Tinubu administration until it provides transparent borrowing terms and evidence of how previous loans have benefited Nigerians. He accused the current leadership of presiding over a worsening cost-of-living crisis despite the removal of the petroleum subsidy, highlighting that households and businesses are struggling with rising operational costs. The ADC presidential campaign council director, Phrank Shaibu, issued a statement on Wednesday confirming Abubakar's position that the president has emerged as the highest-borrowing government in Nigeria's history. Abubakar contrasted this record with the visible suffering of the populace, stating that Nigerians are hungry and angry while public infrastructure remains limited and social welfare interventions are non-existent.

The former vice-president concluded by questioning the actual impact of the government's borrowing on infrastructure and social welfare, asking what specific areas these massive loans are financing. He emphasized that Nigeria is owing massive amounts under the current administration while everyday citizens face diminishing quality of life. Abubakar's intervention marks a significant political challenge to the government's fiscal strategy, urging lawmakers to reject the proposal until the administration can demonstrate a credible and transparent plan for debt management and economic relief for the average Nigerian.