Atiku Abubakar Urges Nigerians to Shun Tribalism in 2027 Elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar calls on Nigerians to vote based on competence and not tribe in the upcoming 2027 general elections, condemning tribalism as a barrier to national progress. He urges voters to choose leaders based on merit and experience, emphasizing the need for unity and harmony across ethnic lines.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to exercise their voting rights conscientiously, emphasizing the importance of choosing leaders based on merit and competence rather than tribal or regional affiliations in the upcoming 2027 general election. Atiku, a prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), delivered this message through a statement released by his media consultant, Kola Johnson.

He articulated a strong condemnation of tribalism, labeling it as a major impediment to national development and a detrimental force that must be actively resisted. Atiku's statement highlighted the role of the elite in perpetuating tribal divisions, alleging that they frequently employ tribal sentiments to manipulate citizens for their political objectives. He cited examples of politicians urging their supporters not to vote for certain candidates solely because of their ethnic background, rather than evaluating them based on their qualifications and past accomplishments.\Atiku's central message focused on the critical need for voters to prioritize the competence, experience, and overall qualities of candidates over their tribal identities. He urged Nigerians to make informed choices, emphasizing that the selection process should be based on an individual's ability to lead and serve the nation effectively. He directly addressed the electorate, imploring them to resist the temptation of being influenced by those who might try to restrict their choices based on ethnicity. He advocated for the fostering of unity and collaboration among Nigerians, transcending the boundaries of tribe and fostering a sense of shared national identity. As an illustration of his own commitment to cross-cultural understanding, Atiku mentioned his long-standing marriage to a Yoruba woman, a relationship that has lasted for decades and is a testament to the power of love and unity beyond tribal lines. The former Vice President also drew attention to the historical context of Nigeria’s political landscape, emphasizing the significance of the First Republic. He suggested that the political leaders of that era, despite some shortcomings, exhibited a greater degree of integrity and accomplished more compared to subsequent political periods. He acknowledged, however, that even in the First Republic, the negative effects of tribalism ultimately undermined the stability and progress of the nation. He underscored the enduring damage caused by tribalism, characterizing it as a destructive force that must be avoided at all costs.\Atiku further emphasized the necessity of promoting peace, harmony, and mutual respect among all Nigerians. He envisioned a nation where people live together as a unified family, working together to build a country that reflects the ideals of its founding fathers. He underscored the importance of moving beyond the narrow confines of tribalism to build a truly inclusive and prosperous society. He expressed concern over the persistence of tribal divisions in Nigerian politics, noting their adverse effects on national unity and progress. He warned against the dangers of allowing tribal sentiments to dictate political decisions, stressing that such actions could be detrimental to the country’s long-term development. Atiku encouraged Nigerians to approach the 2027 election with an open mind, evaluating candidates based on their capacity to lead, their track records, and their vision for the future. He called for an end to the divisive rhetoric of tribalism, advocating for a society where merit, competence, and shared values are prioritized above ethnic considerations. He reiterated his belief that Nigerians could achieve a greater sense of national unity and create a more prosperous and equitable society by overcoming tribal barriers and embracing their shared identity. He pointed to the importance of fostering a culture of understanding and cooperation among diverse groups within Nigeria, ultimately building a nation rooted in peace, harmony, and mutual respect. He urged the citizens to act with their conscience and build Nigeria for future generations





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar 2027 Elections Tribalism Nigerian Politics Unity

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Peter Obi has no platform – PDP chieftain, UlasiA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Ulasi, has suggested that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, currently has no political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ulasi spoke on Friday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Read more »

Former CPC Chairmen Deny Endorsement of Atiku Abubakar for 2027 Presidential RaceFormer CPC state chairmen deny reports of endorsing Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential race, asserting their loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu. They expressed concerns about neglect and marginalization within the party.

Read more »

Edo PDP Holds Successful Local Government Congress, Eyes 2027 ElectionsThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State conducted successful local government congresses across all 18 council areas, overseen by a national delegation. The party leadership hailed the event as a 'rebirth' and expressed optimism about unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in upcoming elections, criticizing the APC's performance and highlighting hunger in the country.

Read more »

2027: PDP Holds LG Congress In Edo, Declares ‘Rebirth Of Party’The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, monitored the exercise alongside a panel from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Read more »

Atiku and El-Rufai Unite, Accuse Tinubu of Dictatorship, and Plan for 2027 ElectionsFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai met in Kaduna, accusing the Tinubu administration of dictatorship and strategizing for the 2027 elections, focusing on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform for change.

Read more »

Atiku and El-Rufai Unite to Challenge Tinubu's Administration Ahead of 2027 ElectionsFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai met in Kaduna, condemning the current administration and indicating a strategic alliance through the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections. The meeting highlights a growing opposition against President Bola Tinubu, with both figures accusing the administration of dictatorial tendencies.

Read more »