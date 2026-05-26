Atiku Abubakar Sweeps ADC Presidential Primaries in Yobe, Zamfara and Sokoto

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinched decisive victories in the African Democratic Congress primaries across three northern states, with the party and INEC praising the peaceful, transparent conduct of the elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the clear winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in several northern states, securing overwhelming support in Yobe, Zamfara and Sokoto.

In Yobe State, the party’s electoral committee, chaired by Ma’am Kyari, announced that Atiku garnered 44,841 votes, far outpacing former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who received only 300 votes, and Mohammed Hayatu‑Deen, who managed 365 votes. The result was declared in Damaturu on Monday, with Kyari praising the orderly conduct of the exercise, the cooperation of security agencies and the respectful behaviour of all participants.

ADC governorship aspirant Kassim Geidam, also present at the ceremony, highlighted the broad-based participation from the party’s three zones and thanked traditional rulers, party officials and the police for ensuring a peaceful environment. In Zamfara State, the ADC’s primary was overseen by Namadi Musa, the Chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee and Returning Officer.

The results, announced in Gusau, showed Atiku achieving a staggering 60,500 votes, while his nearest rival, Hayatu‑Deen, obtained just 446 votes and Amaechi secured 191 votes. The vote count spanned all 147 wards across the state’s fourteen Local Government Areas, adhering strictly to the party’s internal guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026. Collation Officer Mikailu Barau delivered the consolidated figures to Musa after each local government chairperson presented their tallies.

The process was witnessed by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including a delegation from the Election and Political Party Monitoring Department, which confirmed that the exercise was conducted transparently and in full compliance with electoral law. Further confirming Atiku’s dominance, the ADC’s Sokoto State collation panel, headed by Chief Collation Officer Aminu Abubakar, announced that the former vice‑president amassed 68,823 votes across the state’s twenty‑three local government areas.

Rotimi Amaechi’s support in Sokoto was negligible, with only 292 votes recorded. The Sokoto announcement echoed the tone of the earlier declarations: a peaceful, well‑organized primary that respected the party’s constitutional framework. INEC’s regional monitoring chief, Lawal Aliyu, used the occasion to remind party officials and the broader public to follow the commission’s guidelines, maintain neutrality and encourage voters to obtain Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The ADC’s state chairman, Shehu Maishanu, together with local government chairmen and candidates for the State Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, attended the collation events, underscoring the party’s unified front as it moves toward the national election calendar





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Atiku Abubakar ADC Primary Yobe State Zamfara State Sokoto State

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