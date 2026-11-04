Atiku Abubakar Southwest 2027 Political Challenges

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar faces significant hurdles in the Southwest ahead of the 2027 presidential election as he navigates shifting alliances and weakened grassroots networks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar confronts a complex and shifting political landscape in the Southwest region as he prepares for the 2027 presidential election. He is attempting to consolidate his support base while challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his home region. Atiku's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (ADC) introduces a new dimension to the contest. This move offers an opportunity to build a broader opposition coalition but requires him to transfer existing political networks to a new platform. He must also attract supporters from other opposition parties and resolve internal disagreements within the ADC. The influence of state governors further complicates these political calculations. Changing allegiances among prominent figures and the possibility of other opposition candidates dividing the anti-APC vote add to the challenge.

Oyo State Political Dynamics And Voting Trends

Atiku faces a difficult task in Oyo State where historically he has produced mixed electoral results. In the 2019 election, he narrowly defeated incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. He polled 366,690 votes against Buhari's 365,229 votes in that contest. A united PDP structure and the political machinery of Governor Seyi Makinde largely aided that specific victory. The 2023 election produced a completely different outcome for the former vice-president. Internal divisions within the PDP, particularly the G5 crisis, weakened Atiku's support base significantly. As a result, President Tinubu won all 33 local government areas of the state with 449,884 votes. Atiku finished second with 182,977 votes in that subsequent contest. Since leaving the PDP for the ADC, Atiku has also lost part of his traditional political network in Oyo. While some loyalists followed him out of the PDP, others have aligned with the APC. This realignment reduces the strength of his grassroots structure in the state. His support is expected to come largely from long-standing political allies. He also relies on northern settler communities in parts of Ibadan and Oke-Ogun. Pockets of traditional supporters remain but may not be sufficient to counter the advantages enjoyed by the ruling party. The biggest factor that could influence Atiku's prospects remains Governor Seyi Makinde. Political observers continue to speculate about the possibility of Makinde aligning with a broader opposition coalition. If his political structure were deployed in support of Atiku, it could significantly improve Atiku's position in the state. Without such realignment, Atiku must contend with Tinubu's regional advantage in the Southwest. He also faces the APC's established structure and ongoing opposition fragmentation.

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Ekiti State Electoral Performance And ADC Weakness

Ekiti State remains a difficult battleground for Atiku ahead of the upcoming election. His electoral performance in the state has declined in recent elections. In 2019, he polled 154,032 votes against Muhammadu Buhari's 219,231 votes. In 2023, his tally dropped to 89,554 votes. Tinubu secured 201,494 votes in that same cycle. Atiku's move to the ADC represents a fresh challenge because the party currently lacks the grassroots structure necessary to compete effectively with the APC in Ekiti. Although the ADC has attracted notable figures such as former deputy governors Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and Tai Sikiru Lawal, the party remains weakened by internal leadership disputes. Limited organisational cohesion continues to hinder their efforts. The ADC's poor showing in the 2026 governorship election further exposed its weaknesses. Its candidate, Dare Bejide, secured only 12,872 votes. Governor Biodun Oyebanji won with 319,224 votes and carried all 16 local government areas. Oyebanji's popularity and the broad coalition supporting him have strengthened the APC's position in the state. The governor enjoys the backing of influential political figures across party lines. The APC maintains established structures across the state's 16 local government areas and 177 wards. For Atiku to be competitive in Ekiti, the ADC would need to improve its grassroots presence. The party must resolve internal divisions and build an effective mobilisation network across the state. Without such improvements, the party will struggle to challenge the APC's organisational advantage.

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State By State Assessment And Coalition Building

A state-by-state assessment of the Southwest reveals different political realities across the region. The areas range from states where Atiku has previously demonstrated electoral strength to others where the APC enjoys considerable organisational advantages. Although Atiku has demonstrated an ability to attract substantial support in parts of the region, his performance in recent elections has been uneven. His victory in Osun in 2023 showed that the APC could be defeated in a presidential election in the Southwest. However, results in other states reflected Tinubu's political influence and the strength of the ruling party's grassroots structures. Atiku must contend with the challenge of transferring his existing political networks to a new platform. He also needs to resolve internal disagreements within the ADC to present a unified front. The changing allegiances of prominent political figures across the Southwest add another layer of complexity. The possibility that other opposition candidates could divide the anti-APC vote remains a constant threat. Atiku's ability to unit opposition forces will determine his viability in his home region. The success of his campaign depends on overcoming these structural and strategic hurdles. He must effectively leverage his past electoral wins while addressing the current weaknesses in his party's organization.