Atiku Abubakar Slams Tinubu's Economic Policies, Warns of Rising Poverty in Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar criticizes President Tinubu's economic policies, citing rising poverty levels and a disconnect between government claims and the realities faced by Nigerians. He calls for a change in approach, emphasizing the need for carefully sequenced reforms, social protection, job creation, and economic stability.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his deep concern regarding the escalating poverty levels in Nigeria under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu . In a statement released on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, his media aide, Atiku referenced a recent assessment by the World Bank, highlighting that the report underscored the deteriorating living conditions faced by Nigeria ns.

It is worth noting that TheCable reported the World Bank removed the assessment from its website a mere three days after its initial publication. Atiku, through Shaibu, emphatically stated that poverty is experiencing an alarming surge under the leadership of President Tinubu. He emphasized that with over 60% of Nigerians now living below the poverty line, a significant increase from approximately 40% just a few years ago, the situation represents not reform, but rather a monumental regression. Atiku attributed this crisis to specific policy choices made by the administration. He described the situation as neither accidental nor unavoidable, but the direct consequence of poorly conceived and harshly implemented policies. These policies, according to Atiku, include the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies and the chaotic devaluation of the naira, all executed without adequate safeguards to protect the Nigerian people. He further argued that these policies have exacerbated economic hardships across the nation, and that government claims of progress do not reflect the realities on the ground. The consequences of these trial-and-error policies are, according to Atiku, clearly visible everywhere. He pointed to the spiraling cost of food, the erosion of incomes due to inflation, the collapse of small businesses, and the increasing number of Nigerians being pushed into extreme poverty. Atiku contrasted the administration's focus on abstract macroeconomic indicators with the harsh reality faced by Nigerians, who, he said, are struggling with hunger, uncertainty, and a daily battle for survival. He reiterated that this is not reform but economic shock therapy imposed on a vulnerable population.\Atiku criticized the government's approach to addressing economic challenges, specifically citing the World Bank report, which he claimed highlights a disconnect between the administration's policy claims and the lived experiences of citizens. He further commented that the government's response to the global trade war, including its failure to shield its citizens from the associated shocks, exposes its own incompetence. Atiku asserted that a government that presides over a situation where the majority of its people are impoverished, yet insists on progress, has lost both its moral authority and its economic direction. He advocated for a more thoughtful approach to reform, emphasizing careful sequencing rather than reckless implementation. He also stressed the importance of real, targeted, and transparent social protection, rather than symbolic gestures. Atiku believes economic policy should prioritize job creation, food security, and income growth. He stated that his proposed approach focuses on rebuilding productivity and stabilizing the economy. He framed the issue as a critical choice for the nation, urging a shift away from policies that deepen hardship towards leadership committed to restoring dignity, stability, and shared prosperity.\Atiku concluded by stating that leadership is not about defending failure, but about correcting it. The statement serves as a critique of the current economic policies of the Tinubu administration, particularly its handling of fuel subsidies, currency devaluation, and its impact on the nation's poverty levels. The former Vice President argues that the current approach is not achieving its stated goals and is instead pushing more Nigerians into poverty. His statement also includes suggestions for alternative policy approaches, including careful sequencing of reforms, targeted social protection measures, and a focus on job creation, food security, and income growth. The removal of the World Bank report, as noted by TheCable, has added a layer of controversy to the situation, with critics questioning the transparency and accuracy of the economic data and analysis being used by both the government and international organizations. The statement calls for a shift in approach, leadership that is committed to improving living conditions of the citizens and to promoting economic stability and shared prosperity for all Nigerians





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Atiku Abubakar Bola Ahmed Tinubu Poverty Economic Policies Nigeria Fuel Subsidy Naira Devaluation

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