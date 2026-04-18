Atiku Abubakar Slams NBC Code as Threat to Press Freedom

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the National Broadcasting Commission's (NBC) recent advisory on broadcaster conduct, labeling it a direct assault on press freedom and free expression in Nigeria. He asserts that the NBC's directives, particularly as elections loom, are designed to stifle dissent rather than promote journalistic integrity, and vows solidarity with media organizations resisting what he terms creeping censorship. Abubakar argues that ethical standards should be a perpetual commitment, not a tool wielded selectively during electoral periods, suggesting the NBC's actions betray a government more focused on narrative control than facilitating a fair electoral process.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , a prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has voiced strong opposition to the National Broadcasting Commission's ( NBC ) recently issued Code of Conduct advisory. Abubakar characterizes these directives as a calculated maneuver aimed at curtailing the vital functions of the press and constricting the avenues for free expression within Nigeria .

His critique was articulated through a statement disseminated via his official X handle on Saturday, where he expressed profound concern over the NBC's actions. In his statement, Abubakar declared, "The Code of Conduct advisory issued by the National Broadcasting Commission is yet another troubling attempt to muzzle the media and shrink the space for free expression in Nigeria." He underscored the significant achievements of the Nigerian media landscape, highlighting its global recognition for resilience and professionalism. It is therefore, he argued, deeply alarming that the NBC consistently resorts to stringent and heavy-handed directives as elections approach. These directives, in his view, serve more to suppress dissenting voices than to genuinely uphold the principles of ethical journalism. Abubakar emphatically stated his unwavering support for Nigeria's broadcast industry and all media platforms that are actively resisting what he described as "creeping censorship." He further emphasized the principle of ethical standards, asserting, "Let it be clear: ethical standards are not seasonal tools to be weaponised during campaigns, they are constant obligations." This sentiment underscores his belief that journalistic integrity and impartiality should be maintained consistently, irrespective of the political climate or proximity to electoral events. Abubakar posited that the timing and the authoritative tone of these regulations reveal a more profound underlying agenda. He interprets these actions as indicative of a government that prioritizes controlling the prevailing narratives over fostering an environment conducive to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. The NBC's notice had stipulated that broadcasters are expected to maintain neutrality and adhere to ethical standards at all times. The commission warned that any broadcast professional found to be expressing personal opinions as established facts, engaging in the intimidation or bullying of guests, failing to provide opposing viewpoints with a fair opportunity to be heard, compromising their neutrality, or demonstrating disrespect for human dignity would be deemed in violation of established broadcast regulations. Abubakar's criticism directly challenges the NBC's authority and the potential implications of such regulations on the democratic fabric of Nigeria





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