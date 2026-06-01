Atiku Abubakar Seeks Southern Running Mate for 2027 Election After ADC Primary Victory

After winning the ADC presidential primary, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has begun consultations to select a vice-presidential candidate from Nigeria's South-South or South-East region for the 2027 elections. Donald Duke, Rotimi Amaechi, and Emeka Ihedioha are among the top contenders, reflecting a continued strategy of regional balancing.

Following his victory in the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) presidential primary election, where he secured the nomination with over 1.8 million votes against Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commenced nationwide consultations to select his vice-presidential running mate for the 2027 general election.

Political analysts underscore that the composition of this joint ticket represents the most critical decision currently confronting the campaign. Sources close to the former vice president confirm that the search is active, fluid, and personally directed by Atiku across stakeholders in the southern region of Nigeria. A former governor is currently the leading contender, with the selection process heavily focused on the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, who joined the ADC in January 2026, has emerged as a prominent choice due to his clean political record, institutional credibility, and relatively low negative ratings among Southern voters. However, campaign loyalists are still navigating past remarks he made questioning Atiku's repeated presidential bids. Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who finished second in the primary, also remains on the selection matrix despite his public complaints regarding the primary process.

His supporters highlight his established Niger Delta credentials and national profile. Simultaneously, the search is directed toward the South-East to tap into the zone's voter mobilization capacity. Former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha is leading the considerations from this region, as Atiku's allies view him as a figure who retains deep goodwill within the South-East political establishment and carries minimal political liabilities at the national level.

This geopolitical pattern closely mirrors Atiku's previous campaigns, such as his selection of Peter Obi in 2019 and Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023, signaling a clear strategy to anchor his 2027 running mate choice within the South-South or South-East corridors while bypassing the South-West for the vice-presidential slot. The decision is being closely watched by party members and political observers nationwide, as it is expected to influence the overall electoral calculus and coalition-building efforts ahead of the general election.

Atiku's team is reportedly engaging in extensive consultations with traditional rulers, state party chairmen, and influential interest groups across the southern states to gauge acceptability and balance regional sentiments. The timing of the announcement is also considered strategic, intended to consolidate the party's structure and energize the grassroots before the campaign season fully kicks off.

While the South-South and South-East remain the primary hunting grounds, some analysts suggest that the eventual pick may also factor in generational appeal, administrative experience, and the ability to attract independent voters. The pressure to make a unifying choice is heightened by the need to present a strong alternative to the incumbent administration and to address the nation's pressing challenges, including economic recovery, security, and national unity.

As the speculation continues, several other names from the South-East and South-South are being floated, but the final decision rests solely with Atiku, who aims to project an image of a confident and inclusive leader capable of uniting a diverse country





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Atiku Abubakar ADC 2027 Election Vice-Presidential Candidate Nigeria Donald Duke Rotimi Amaechi Emeka Ihedioha South-South South-East

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