Atiku Abubakar's Influence and the Struggle for Rotational Presidency in Nigeria's ADC

Public affairs analyst Dayo Akintobi discusses how Atiku Abubakar's dominance and disregard for rotational presidency principles influenced Peter Obi's departure from the ADC.

The political landscape of Nigeria is often shaped by the subtle cues and overt power dynamics of its most influential figures. According to a recent analysis by public affairs expert Dayo Akintobi, the departure of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi from the African Democratic Congress, referred to as the ADC , was not a random occurrence but a direct result of the body language exhibited by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar .

Akintobi, speaking during an interview on News Central Television, described Atiku as the dominant force within the party, effectively acting as the 800-pound gorilla in the room. This dominance suggests that Atiku's personal aspirations and his perceived approach to leadership dictated the atmosphere within the ADC, creating an environment that eventually became untenable for Peter Obi.

The analyst suggests that when a single individual possesses such an overwhelming influence, other ambitious and principled leaders may feel there is little room for collaborative growth or genuine democratic deliberation, leading to inevitable fractures within the party structure. Central to this political friction is the deeply entrenched concept of rotational presidency, a principle that continues to be a cornerstone of Nigerian political discourse as the nation looks toward the 2027 general elections.

Akintobi highlighted that the sense of regional equity is paramount for many voters across the federation. He pointed out that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the North, completed a full eight-year tenure ending in 2023. For a significant portion of the electorate, this period solidified the belief that the presidency should now reside in the South to maintain a fair balance of power.

Currently, the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who is from the South, has only completed four years of its term. Therefore, according to the traditional understanding of power rotation, the South is viewed as having a legitimate claim to another four years in office to ensure a symmetrical distribution of executive power between the northern and southern regions, thereby preventing feelings of marginalization.

The analyst further argued that Atiku Abubakar's apparent disregard for this rotational principle has significantly hindered his political momentum. By positioning himself as a primary contender despite the prevailing sentiment for southern leadership, Atiku risks alienating a vast segment of the Nigerian voting population who prioritize fairness and justice over individual ambition. This sentiment is not merely nostalgic but is rooted in a desire to prevent regional hegemony and foster national unity.

Akintobi noted that while Atiku has seemingly turned a deaf ear to these concerns, other political entities are acting more strategically to secure their base. For instance, the party quickly recognized the necessity of alignment with public sentiment by announcing that their ticket would be zoned to the South shortly after the arrival of figures like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This tactical shift underscores the reality that in the quest for national victory, adhering to the principles of equity is often more effective than relying on personal influence or political weight. The ongoing struggle within the ADC reflects a broader national debate about whether the future of Nigerian democracy will be driven by the will of powerful individuals or by established norms of regional inclusivity





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