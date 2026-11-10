Atiku Abubakar Rejects $500m World Bank Loan Amid Debt Concerns

Atiku Abubakar opposes the proposed $500m World Bank facility, citing risks of economic bondage and debt constraints for the upcoming 2027 administration.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially rejected the Federal Government's proposed $500 million loan from the World Bank. Atiku argues that the administration of Bola Tinubu should not enter into new debt commitments shortly before the 2027 presidential transition. This facility aims to establish an infrastructure financing platform designed to attract private investment into critical sectors of the Nigeria n economy.

Rejection of Borrowing Proposal

Atiku Abubakar stated that taking loans without clear justification leads to economic bondage. He described the proposed borrowing as a move that could constrain the next administration. Atiku said Nigerians should be given full information about the terms, risks, and repayment obligations attached to the facility. He called on the World Bank not to approve the proposed loan on the timetable currently being contemplated.

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The proposed facility comprises $400 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $100 million from the International Development Association. The World Bank has scheduled a technical design review for January 21, 2027. May 25, 2027, is listed as the estimated approval date. However, the proposed facility has not been approved, and the World Bank's timetable remains subject to change.

Structure of INFRAGROW Initiative

The proposed $500 million financing is part of a broader $3.85 billion initiative known as the Nigeria Infrastructure Financing and De-Risking Platform for Growth and Jobs, or INFRAGROW. The Federal Ministry of Finance is listed as the borrower in the World Bank's Initial Project Information Document, prepared and updated on November 4, 2026. The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is designated as the implementing agency.

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The platform is expected to operate through four subsidiaries: a Project Preparation Facility, a Viability Gap Fund, a Risk Capital Facility, and a Credit Guarantee Vehicle. The Project Preparation Facility is designed to finance feasibility studies, transaction structuring, risk assessments, and procurement support. The Viability Gap Fund would support projects that are economically important but unable to generate sufficient commercial returns.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Atiku Abubakar expressed strong opposition to the debt accumulation strategy. He said, "Taking loans as if you were a drunken sailor is a road to economic bondage, a second slavery." Atiku also said an administration approaching the end of its tenure should not make financial commitments that would extend into the tenure of its successor. He emphasized that the Atiku administration will commence on May 29, 2027, and will not begin by taking another loan.

Atiku's objection comes amid broader borrowing proposals by the Tinubu administration. On November 4, 2026, Reuters reported that Tinubu had asked lawmakers to approve a new $7.7 billion external borrowing plan. This request replaced an earlier $20.5 billion borrowing proposal. The loan was intended to finance projects and programs in the 2026 budget and support the government's economic reform agenda.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The World Bank estimates Nigeria's annual infrastructure financing gap at approximately $100 billion. The bank identifies inadequate investment and weak project preparation as constraints to growth, competitiveness, fiscal sustainability, and job creation. The proposed project would support infrastructure investment in areas including energy, transport, and water. The World Bank has classified its environmental and social risks as high because such projects could involve land acquisition, community displacement, environmental damage, and occupational hazards.

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Nigeria's total public debt stood at ₦166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026, according to the Debt Management Office. This figure comprised domestic and external obligations of the Federal Government, states, and the Federal Capital Territory. Approval of the World Bank loan would not necessarily mean immediate disbursement or implementation. The wider INFRAGROW arrangement also includes $100 million in IDA payment guarantees and $2.25 billion in guarantees from other international financial institutions.