Atiku Abubakar Rebuts Nyesom Wike's Claim on Rivers State 2027 Votes

Atiku Abubakar, ADC presidential candidate, has countered Minister Nyesom Wike's prediction that he would not secure 10% of votes in Rivers State for 2027 elections, emphasizing that voters are independent and will decide based on economic realities and future aspirations.

The African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has strongly responded to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike 's claim that Atiku would not secure more than 10% of the votes in Rivers State during the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, asserted that the electorate in Rivers State is intelligent and capable of deciding their own fate, and no individual, regardless of influence or federal power, can dictate how an entire state will vote. Wike had reportedly vowed that Atiku would not obtain up to 10% of the total votes cast in the presidential election in Rivers State.

Atiku retorted that Wike's comments actually reveal the increasing anxiety within the Tinubu administration over the formation of a strong opposition coalition under the ADC banner. He emphasized that everyday Nigerians are far more preoccupied with pressing issues such as the soaring cost of living, worsening insecurity, and deepening economic hardship than with the political predictions of a minister who seems to have abandoned governance for constant electioneering.

Atiku further described it as both amusing and disturbing that Wike now speaks as though Rivers voters are his personal property to be allocated at will. He declared that Rivers votes are not anyone's property; the people of Rivers State are not political slaves but intelligent, independent-minded Nigerians who will make their choices based on the harsh realities they face and the future they want for their children.

This exchange underscores the rising political tensions as the 2027 elections approach, with key figures making bold statements about electoral prospects in strategically important states like Rivers. Atiku's counterattack highlights his campaign's effort to position itself as a viable opposition force, while Wike's remarks reflect the ruling party's attempts to downplay the opposition's chances.

The ADC, as a party, is positioning itself as a credible alternative, and Atiku's visit to Hayatu-Deen in Lagos is seen as part of broader coalition-building efforts ahead of the elections. The political maneuvering in Rivers State is particularly significant because it is a major oil-producing state with a large electorate, and its voting pattern can influence national outcomes.

Both sides are keen to sway public opinion, and statements like these are part of the pre-election rhetoric that aims to shape narratives and voter perceptions. Atiku's message seeks to empower voters and portray Wipe as out of touch, while Wike's original claim likely intended to demoralize the opposition and project confidence in the ruling party's hold over the state. The back-and-forth also illustrates the personal nature of Nigerian politics, where verbal duels among prominent figures often dominate discourse.

As the election calendar draws nearer, such exchanges are expected to intensify, with each side trying to gain a psychological advantage. The ADC's strategy appears to focus on highlighting the failures of the current administration on bread-and-butter issues, contrasting it with a promise of better governance.

Meanwhile, the minister's comments may be interpreted as a sign of desperation, especially if the opposition is indeed gaining momentum. The situation in Rivers State remains a critical battleground, and the coming months will reveal whether the electorate will respond to the appeals from both camps. For now, Atiku's rebuttal serves as a reminder that elections in Nigeria are ultimately decided by the people, not by the assertions of political heavyweights





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Atiku Abubakar Nyesom Wike Rivers State 2027 Elections ADC

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