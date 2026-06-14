Atiku Abubakar Picks Rotimi Amaechi as 2027 Running Mate, Cites Network and Strategic Necessity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as the vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, alongside presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The selection, based on regional calculations and Amaechi's political network from his governorship and ministerial role, aims to consolidate support. The party also stressed a new emphasis on inclusivity to avoid past internal divisions.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has detailed the reasoning behind the selection of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as the vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 elections , pairing him with presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar .

According to party sources, the decision followed an extensive evaluation of potential candidates from both the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones. The eventual choice of a candidate from the South-South region was driven by Amaechi's established political network, forged during his tenure as governor of Rivers State and as a minister in the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. This network is considered a significant asset that could strengthen the ticket's national appeal.

Insiders explained that the South-East was ruled out partly because of the candidacy of Peter Obi, who is contesting under a different party banner, thereby splitting the southeastern vote. The South-West was initially a focal point; however, it was concluded that voters in that region would be unlikely to support a ticket that trades a shot at the presidency for the vice presidency, given that Atiku himself is a northerner.

This strategic calculation shifted attention to the South-South, where Amaechi's influence and connections are expected to deliver substantial electoral benefits. Moreover, ADC leadership has emphasized a commitment to internal inclusivity, aiming to avoid the factional conflicts that marred the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election cycle. A source stated that every party member will be treated as a stakeholder in the 2027 campaign, a departure from past practices that left some leaders feeling marginalized.

While the announcement was originally slated for immediate release, it was postponed due to Atiku Abubakar's brief trip outside the country. A source assured that upon his return, Amaechi will be formally presented to the public, underscoring the party's intent to proceed with the unveiling without further delay





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Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi ADC 2027 Elections Vice-Presidential Candidate South-South Nigerian Politics

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