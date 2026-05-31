Atiku Abubakar Opens Door to Reconciliation with ADC Rivals Ahead of General Election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar meets rival Hayatu‑Deen and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi in a bid to heal fractures within the African Democratic Congress after a disputed primary, urging unity for a stronger national campaign.

Former Nigerian Vice‑President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flag‑bearer Atiku Abubakar convened a private meeting at his Lagos residence with his former rival Alhaji Muhammad Hayatu‑Deen , an event widely interpreted as a peace‑building overture after the party's contentious presidential primary.

The gathering, reported by Channels Television on Sunday, took place only a few days after the ADC's national convention formally proclaimed Atiku the party's candidate and presented him with the party flag. The atmosphere surrounding the primary had been tense: former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Hayatu‑Deen had publicly rejected the primary results, alleging irregularities and vote‑rigging, and Hayatu‑Deen even announced he would boycott the official announcement ceremony.

In the wake of his victory, Atiku used the occasion to appeal directly to the disaffected aspirants and party members, urging them to set aside personal grievances and unite behind the common goal of presenting a credible alternative to the ruling coalition in the forthcoming general election.



During the meeting, Atiku emphasized that internal disputes should not evolve into permanent factions and that the health of the party depended on collective effort.

He said, "I therefore appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us.

" He extended a personal invitation to both Amaechi and Hayatu‑Deen, framing the upcoming campaign as a broader struggle to safeguard Nigeria's democracy and to address the nation's deep‑seated challenges. "In particular, I invite Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Muhammad Hayatu‑Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country," Atiku declared.

He reiterated that the primary's outcome should not be used to divide the ADC, stressing that there are no permanent winners or losers in a democratic contest.

"Our people look up to us for leadership, and I am ready to lead," he added, promising to work hand‑in‑hand with former competitors to strengthen the party's structure, campaign machinery, and policy platform ahead of the February polls.



The reconciliation drive did not stop at the Lagos meeting.

Later, Atiku visited former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi at his Abuja residence, a symbolic gesture seen as an attempt to cement the ADC's internal unity and to consolidate support from influential regional leaders. The series of outreach efforts reflects a strategic calculation by Atiku to broaden the party's appeal beyond its traditional base, courting key political actors who control significant vote‑banks in the Niger Delta and the South‑West.

By positioning himself as a conciliatory figure willing to share the spotlight, Atiku hopes to project an image of inclusive leadership that can attract disillusioned voters from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The ADC, long a minor player in Nigeria's political landscape, now faces the challenge of translating this internal unity into a credible nationwide campaign capable of contesting the entrenched two‑party system.

Observers note that the success of Atiku's overtures will depend on how quickly lingering mistrust can be resolved, how effectively the party can mobilize resources, and whether the coalition can present a coherent policy platform that resonates with a populace weary of economic hardship and insecurity. If the reconciliation succeeds, the ADC could emerge as a pivotal swing force in the 2027 general election, potentially shaping coalition dynamics and influencing the balance of power in Nigeria's fragile democracy





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Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress Hayatu‑Deen Rotimi Amaechi Nigerian Elections

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