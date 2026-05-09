Atiku Abubakar Obtains Payment Receipt for ADC Presidential Election Nomination Form

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has officially obtained his payment receipt for the purchase of the party's presidential election nomination form. The payment for the N90 million nomination form was made on May 8, 2026.

Former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar has officially obtained his payment receipt for purchase of the party's presidential election nomination form ahead of the 2027 general elections .

The payment for the N90 million nomination form was made on May 8, 2026. The ADC disclosed this in a post on its official X handle on Saturday. The post read: 'A New Chapter in Nigeria's Democratic Journey: 'H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election.

\"This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC. \"As Nigerians continue to seek credible alternatives, the ADC remains committed to providing a strong platform built on unity, competence, economic recovery, security and national progress. \"The formal presentation of nomination forms is expected on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja. \"The movement is growing. Hope is rising. Expect more. \





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Election Nomination Form 2027 General Elections Payment Receipt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Festus Keyamo Mocks ADC Following Peter Obi's Defection to NDCMinister Festus Keyamo used a romantic analogy to comment on former governor Peter Obi's exit from the African Democratic Congress to the New Democratic Congress, highlighting Obi's search for full political commitment.

Read more »

ADC Chairman David Mark Reacts to Defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa KwankwasoNational Chairman of the ADC, David Mark, asserts that the exit of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will motivate the party to work harder for the 2027 elections.

Read more »

Adamu Atiku, former Adamawa State commissioner, joins 2023 Adamawa South senatorial raceAdamu Atiku, son of the late Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has announced his intention to stand for the Adamawa South Senatorial seat in the 2023 elections, following consultations with stakeholders.

Read more »

Adamu Atiku Abubakar Visits Mother for Prayers and SupportFormer Minister and son of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, expressed his gratitude to his mother for her spiritual support as he embarks on a journey to represent the people of Adamawa Southern Senatorial District in the 2027 senatorial elections.

Read more »