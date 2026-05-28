Atiku Abubakar Meets Rotimi Amaechi in Reconciliation Bid After Primary Dispute

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, made a reconciliation visit to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he defeated as the party’s presidential standard bearer for the 2027 elections. The move came after both Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome of the exercise, alleging that the primary was manipulated in favor of Atiku.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar , on Thursday made a reconciliation visit to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi , whom he defeated as the party’s presidential standard bearer for the 2027 elections .

The move came hours after both Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome of the exercise, alleging that the primary was manipulated in favor of Atiku. In the reconciliation move, Atiku disclosed in a post on his X account that he visited Amaechi at his Abuja residence for what he described as 'deep and honest conversations' on the state of the country and the need for patriotic Nigerians to work together to address Nigeria's challenges.

The former vice president also used the visit to celebrate Amaechi's birthday and shared light-hearted banter over Arsenal Football Club's recent success. Some observers believe Atiku's overtures may be aimed at placating Amaechi with the possibility of a vice-presidential slot, despite the former Rivers State governor's public insistence that he has no interest in the position. The meeting is seen as part of efforts to prevent a deepening crisis within the ADC after the fiercely contested primary.

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had earlier faulted the conduct of the election, insisting that the process was compromised and did not reflect the wishes of party delegates





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Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 Elections Reconciliation Deep And Honest Conversations State Of The Country Patriotic Nigerians Arsenal Football Club Birthday Banter Vice-Presidential Slot Crisis Within The ADC Fiercely Contested Primary Allegations Of Manipulation Conduct Of The Election Compromised Process Party Delegates

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