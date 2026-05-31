Atiku Abubakar Meets Rival Hayatu-Deen in Bid to Reconcile ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is holding closed-door meetings with his rival, Hayatu-Deen, to reconcile differences and unite the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections. The meetings come after a contentious presidential primary, where Atiku emerged as the party's flag bearer amidst allegations of electoral irregularities from other candidates.

In a bid to foster unity within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar , is engaging in closed-door discussions with his rival, Hayatu-Deen , at his Lagos residence.

These meetings are part of Atiku's ongoing efforts to reconcile aggrieved members following the party's presidential primary. The primary, held days ago, saw Atiku emerge as the party's flag bearer for the 2027 general election, with Hayatu-Deen and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his main contenders.

However, Hayatu-Deen withdrew from the process before the results were officially announced, citing allegations of widespread vote rigging. He expressed concern over reports of electoral irregularities, stating that he had personally witnessed some incidents. Despite his withdrawal, the party declared Atiku the winner with 1,846,370 votes, followed by Amaechi with 504,117 votes, and Hayatu-Deen with 177,120 votes. Both Hayatu-Deen and Amaechi rejected the results, alleging electoral malpractices.

Since securing the party's ticket, Atiku has been reaching out to his rivals, previously meeting with Amaechi to discuss the country's challenges, including economic hardship and insecurity. The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, maintained that the primary was free and fair despite acknowledging some shortcomings. Atiku and Amaechi joined the ADC in July 2025 as part of a broader political realignment to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election





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Atiku Abubakar ADC Presidential Primary Hayatu-Deen Reconciliation Elections 2027

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