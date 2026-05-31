Atiku Abubakar Meets Hayatu-Deen in Bid to Unite ADC After Contentious Primary

Atiku Abubakar visits rival Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to mend fences after controversial ADC presidential primary, aiming to unite the party.

Atiku Abubakar , the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has intensified efforts to reconcile aggrieved rivals following the party's contentious presidential primary. On Sunday, he visited one of his challengers, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , at his Lagos residence, days after securing the party's ticket.

Atiku disclosed the meeting in a post on X, describing their discussions as 'frank and productive' amid lingering disagreements over the conduct of the primary election. The meeting comes after Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome of the exercise, alleging that the process was flawed. Another aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, also dismissed the results as 'concocted.

' In his post, Atiku stated that the two leaders agreed to work together despite the post-primary disputes. 'Earlier today, I visited my brother and fellow aspirant in the ADC presidential primaries, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, at his residence in Lagos. Our discussions on the state of our nation and party were frank and productive. We resolved to work together in the challenging task of reclaiming and rebuilding our beloved country for the greater good of our people,' he wrote.

The latest meeting is widely seen as part of Atiku's broader strategy to unite the party after the primary election, which exposed deep divisions among the leading contenders. Before meeting Hayatu-Deen, Atiku had also held talks with Amaechi, who had challenged the credibility of the primary and rejected the declared outcome.

The ADC presidential primary, held in late May 2025, was won by Atiku, but the exercise generated significant controversy after both defeated aspirants questioned its integrity and demanded explanations over the conduct of the poll. Allegations of vote-buying, manipulation, and lack of transparency have been rife, with Hayatu-Deen and Amaechi calling for an independent investigation. Party leaders, including National Chairman David Mark, have since appealed for unity, urging members to put the party's broader political objectives ahead of individual grievances.

Mark emphasized that the ADC must present a united front to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming general elections. Atiku's efforts at reconciliation are critical for the ADC's prospects in the 2027 elections. The party, which emerged as a significant opposition force, aims to capitalise on widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration.

However, internal squabbles threaten to undermine its momentum. Political analysts suggest that Atiku's experience as a former vice president and perennial presidential candidate gives him the gravitas to mediate, but his own role in the controversial primary may complicate his peacemaking attempts. Observers note that the ADC must resolve these disputes quickly to avoid a repeat of past opposition failures due to fragmentation.

The meetings with Hayatu-Deen and Amaechi are initial steps, but more comprehensive dialogue involving party stakeholders is expected. As the political landscape evolves, the ADC's ability to present a cohesive alternative will be tested, with Atiku's leadership and diplomatic skills under scrutiny





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Atiku Abubakar ADC Hayatu-Deen Primary Election Party Unity

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