Atiku Abubakar Launches Campaign in Sokoto Amid Economic Debate and Security Disputes

Atiku Abubakar begins 2027 presidential bid in Sokoto, citing cost of living struggles, while Emir Sanusi credits Tinubu with economic stability, highlighting deep national divides.

Atiku Abubakar officially launched his presidential campaign in Sokoto on Wednesday, framing the event as a direct response to the severe economic hardship facing Nigerian households. The All Progressives Congress ( ADC) candidate positioned the rising costs of food, fuel, and transport as the central issue for the upcoming 2027 election, asserting that his party would implement targeted policies to alleviate financial pressure on citizens.

Campaign Turnout Reflects Public Frustration

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council described the massive turnout at the Sokoto launch as a clear statement of rejection against the current economic conditions. Residents lined the route from Sultan Muhammad III International Airport to the party's state secretariat, delaying Mr. Abubakar's motorcade for three and a half hours. The council claimed that commercial activities stopped in parts of the city as locals joined the procession to welcome their candidate.

Also read Atiku Launches 2027 Campaign in Sokoto, Pledges to Restore Fuel Subsidy and Open Land Borders

Phrank Shaibu, the council's director of strategic communication, emphasized the organic nature of the gathering. He stated that when a political message resonates with the populace, organizers do not need to rent crowds, as people show up on their own accord. However, the campaign's specific claims regarding the duration of the motorcade delay and the total disruption of local commerce have not been independently verified by outside observers.

Divergent Views on Economic Stabilization

While the ADC highlighted daily struggles, the narrative regarding the nation's economic health remains sharply divided. The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, credited President Bola Tinubu with stabilizing the economy and improving key indicators such as growth, inflation, and foreign reserves. Speaking at an Oxford conference on Tuesday, Mr. Sanusi acknowledged that Nigeria still faces significant challenges but praised the administration's macroeconomic management.

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These contrasting perspectives, brought together by presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare on Wednesday, underscore the central question facing the Tinubu administration. The government must now determine how far improvements in abstract economic indicators have actually translated into tangible relief for ordinary households. For the ADC, the disconnect between national statistics and local reality serves as the primary ammunition for their 2027 strategy.

Security Disputes and Facility Access Issues

Tensions surrounding the launch extended beyond economic rhetoric into legal and security disputes. The ADC accused the Sokoto State Government, which is controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), of denying access to public facilities and obstructing preparations. This conflict culminated in a standoff over a building intended for campaign use, which the state government sealed citing security concerns.

Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, stated that government records identified the defunct Savannah Bank as the property's owner, with no documented transfer of ownership. He ordered the premises sealed after asking the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to clarify ownership. ADC director Phrank Shaibu acknowledged the bank's ownership but questioned the government's authority to close the building, noting that political parties had occupied the premises for approximately two decades.

Proposed Subsidy Policy and Security Allegations

At the rally, Mr. Abubakar renewed his promise to reduce living costs through a targeted subsidy for qualifying petroleum products refined in Nigeria. The ADC proposes a production-based subsidy designed to support domestic refining and reduce fuel costs, with expected benefits extending to transport and food prices. This approach differs significantly from the previous fuel subsidy arrangement, which supported petrol consumption regardless of whether the product was locally refined or imported.

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The campaign has not yet detailed the proposed subsidy rate, the selection process for eligible refiners, or the financing mechanism for the scheme. Furthermore, the launch occurred amidst allegations by Mr. Abubakar that the State Security Service (SSS) was recruiting protesters to create disturbances and justify a curfew. The SSS cited its role in protecting ADC governorship candidate Manir Dan'iya during an attack on October 31, during which two operatives were injured, but did not directly address the allegations of mobilizing protesters.