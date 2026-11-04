Atiku Abubakar Launches ADC Campaign in Sokoto Amid Security Disputes

African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar launched his 2027 campaign in Sokoto, addressing allegations of state interference and reaffirming his pledge to combat insecurity.

African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has officially commenced his campaign activities in Sokoto for the 2027 general election. The former Vice President delivered a strong message regarding national security during the flag-off event held on Wednesday.

Campaign Launch Despite Alleged Interference

Atiku Abubakar stated that any attempts to disrupt the African Democratic Congress campaign will not halt its activities. He emphasized that the party remains committed to engaging with voters regardless of external pressures or logistical challenges.

Also read Atiku alleges APC, DSS plot to frustrate ADC campaign rally in Sokoto

The launch took place in Sokoto, where he urged citizens to support the opposition party in the upcoming polls. His declaration followed serious accusations made against local authorities and security agencies the previous day.

Disputes Over Public Facilities and DSS Actions

On Tuesday, Atiku Abubakar accused the Sokoto State Government of denying the ADC access to public facilities. He claimed that the lack of logistical support was a deliberate strategy to prevent the opposition from having a level playing field.

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He further alleged that the Department of State Services was recruiting protesters to create disturbances. These disruptions were reportedly intended to justify imposing a curfew that would hinder campaign rallies.

The Department of State Services responded by ordering an investigation into these claims. The agency's Director-General issued the directive despite describing the allegations as inconsistent with standard operational procedures.

Security Protection and Candidate Evacuation

In its official response, the Department of State Services clarified that its operatives provide security protection to political actors across all parties. They cited specific instances where their personnel ensured the safety of candidates from various political affiliations.

The agency highlighted an incident involving Mannir Daniya, the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto. On October 31, Department of State Services personnel evacuated him to safety after he was attacked.

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This action by the security agency serves as evidence of their commitment to maintaining order during the electoral period. It counters the narrative that they are actively working to suppress the opposition party's campaign efforts.

Strategic Choice of Sokoto for Campaign Start

Atiku Abubakar explained that Sokoto was deliberately chosen for the campaign launch due to its historical significance. He noted the state's reputation for peace as a key factor in selecting this location for the formal commencement of activities.

During the speech, the presidential candidate recalled promises made during his previous campaign. He reiterated his commitment to tackling insecurity if elected president in the 2027 general election.

He called on Nigerians to turn out in large numbers on election day to vote for the African Democratic Congress. Atiku expressed confidence in the party's political mission and its ability to address national challenges effectively.