Atiku Abubakar Labels Tinubu Economic Reforms a Monumental Failure

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemns President Bola Tinubu's economic policies as a failure, citing soaring costs and loan misuse amid bakery sector collapse.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally declared the economic management of President Bola Tinubu's administration a monumental failure. In a statement released on Saturday, November 14, 2026, Atiku argued that Nigerian businesses are collapsing despite the federal government's aggressive borrowing strategies. He pointed to the skyrocketing costs facing farmers, manufacturers, and bakers as primary evidence of policy breakdown.

Government Borrowing And Economic Collapse

Atiku criticized the Tinubu administration for accumulating astronomical figures in both local and foreign loans while the broader economy continues to deteriorate. He questioned where these borrowed funds are allocated, suggesting that the money is being consumed by corruption within the federal government. The former vice president stated that citizens are fully entitled to demand transparency regarding the use of these resources as local enterprises face extinction.

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Premium Breadmakers Association Membership Drop

The Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) reported a severe contraction in the industry, revealing a loss of approximately 40 percent of its membership over the last two years. Emmanuel Onuorah, the president of the PBAN, cited high energy costs, expensive credit, and rising production expenses as the drivers behind this decline. Onuorah also noted that the sector has shed about 40 percent of its workforce during the same period due to these intense economic pressures.

Rising Production And Energy Costs

Operating expenses for bakery operators have surged due to the increased prices of flour, sugar, fats, oils, packaging materials, and transportation. Energy costs alone account for roughly half of total production expenses for these businesses. Additionally, some operators are facing interest rates on loans as high as 34 percent, making it nearly impossible to sustain operations or expand.

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Diesel Expenditure And Transition Barriers

Hadijat Olopade, the financial secretary of the PBAN, highlighted the drastic increase in fuel costs, noting that her bakery's monthly diesel expenditure rose from about N9 million to N19 million. Despite this increase, she explained that her business cannot raise bread prices to match the costs. She added that transitioning to alternative energy sources like compressed natural gas requires between N40 million and N50 million, a barrier most small bakeries cannot overcome.

Atiku's Policy Response And Recovery Plan

Atiku Abubakar used these specific industry struggles to argue for a comprehensive overhaul of the government's economic approach. He cited cooking gas prices reaching N1,800 per kilogram in Abuja and N1,650 in parts of Lagos and Ogun as further proof of systemic failure. He called on the federal government to address high energy costs and provide affordable financing to save productive businesses from closure. His proposed administration would prioritize local production across all economic sectors, not just crude oil refining, to reverse the current downturn.