Atiku Abubakar Hails Rescue of 360 Abductees in Borno, Calls for Broader Security Reform

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, welcomed the rescue of 360 people abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, commending the military and urging intensified efforts to free other captives. He also advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria's security framework, emphasizing intelligence, technology, and preemptive strategies to combat the persistent threats of terrorism and banditry.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar , has welcomed reports of the rescue of 360 people abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, while calling for renewed efforts to secure the release of other victims still being held by kidnappers and insurgents across the country.

PUNCH Online had reported that the Nigerian military, particularly troops of Operation HADIN KAI, successfully rescued 360 abductees from the Mandara Mountains, a notorious terrorist enclave in the southern part of the state. This operation follows a harrowing attack by Boko Haram terrorists on a military base in Ngoshe, during which they burned operational vehicles, dispersed security forces, killed an unspecified number of people, and abducted several others.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, Atiku described the rescue as a significant relief for the victims and their families, who had endured months of uncertainty since the abduction occurred in March. He expressed his elation, stating, I am elated at reports of the rescue of 360 persons who were abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State.

Even as this brings to an end the ordeal of the abductees and the anguish of their loved ones since they were abducted in March, we are still faced with threats from terrorism and banditry attacks. The former Vice President commended the military and other security agencies involved in the operation, acknowledging their crucial role in making the successful rescue possible.

He stated, I acknowledge the role of the military and all other security agencies that were involved in the safe rescue of the Ngoshe abductees. Atiku expressed confidence that Nigeria's armed forces could ultimately defeat the insurgency if they are adequately equipped and supported by strong political leadership. He said, I am confident that if provided with the necessary tools and much-needed political leadership, the military will bring to an end the nearly two decades of insurgency.

However, he urged the government and security agencies not to relent in their efforts to secure the freedom of other abducted Nigerians. He specifically mentioned schoolchildren and teachers reportedly kidnapped in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State, calling for intensified rescue operations.

He emphasized, Even as we savour this rescue, I urge the government and the military to intensify efforts to rescue nearly 100 school children and teachers abducted in Oriire, Oyo State and Mussa, Borno State and all other Nigerians still in the custody of terrorists and bandits. Beyond immediate rescues, Atiku called for comprehensive reforms to Nigeria's security architecture. He stressed the need for a greater reliance on intelligence gathering, technology, and preventive measures to stop attacks before they happen.

He added, More importantly, I call for a rejig of our security architecture that places emphasis on intelligence, technology and preemptive actions that nips in the bud terrorist and banditry attacks before they are carried out. This statement underscores the persistent security challenges facing Nigeria and the political discourse surrounding solutions. The rescued individuals were held in the Mandara Mountains, a region known as a stronghold for terrorist activities.

The successful operation by Operation HADIN KAI is a notable achievement for the military, yet the scale of remaining abductions highlights the ongoing threat. Atiku's comments blend gratitude for this success with a broader critique of security strategy and a forward-looking call for systemic improvements. The situation remains fluid, with numerous communities and individuals still vulnerable to the atrocities of terrorism and banditry.

The political and public response to such incidents continues to shape national conversations about resource allocation, military effectiveness, and the protection of civilians. As the nation grapples with these complex security dynamics, the resolve to secure all hostages and prevent future attacks remains a critical priority





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Atiku Abubakar Ngoshe Abduction Borno State Rescue Operation HADIN KAI Nigerian Military Terrorism Banditry Security Reform Intelligence Gathering Mandara Mountains

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