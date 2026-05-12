Atiku Abubakar Fails to Condone the Zoning of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Ticket to the South

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the proposal that zoned the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket to the South as a setback to plans by opposition parties to change the 2027 election result. Addressing the media today, he stated that such an attempt to interfere with the election results would weaken the opposition's efforts to unseat the ruling party. He further added that the ruling party will keep power within the South, which would make the opposition to approach the contest with a more strategic calculation rather than relying on sentiment or symbolic considerations.

Presidential aspirant Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday faulted the zoning of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket to the South, saying it was a setback to plans by opposition parties to displace President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku argued that presenting another southern candidate against President Tinubu, who is from the South, would place the opposition at a disadvantage ahead of the elections. He questioned the validity of using a temporary arrangement tailored to individual interests to accommodate a regional ambition, noting that Nigeria’s electoral history does not support the idea of an opposition challenger from the same geo-political zone defeating a sitting president.

Atiku maintained that broad political realism and coalition-building are required to defeat an incumbent President effectively, while emotional appeals around zoning could undermine the opposition’s chances. He also rejected claims of fairness in extending southern occupancy of the presidency by another four years, citing the majority of the presidency had been held by the North compared to the South.

The former Vice President urged opposition leaders to focus on building a viable national alliance capable of challenging the incumbent administration, instead of relying on temporary arrangements tailored to individual interests. The zoning of the presidential ticket to the South drew immediate attention from Atiku, who described it as a setback to plans by opposition parties to displace President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

He suggested that presenting another southern candidate against him would give an advantage to the ruling party. Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Kano State Governor, are expected to be the running mates to Obi. Obi left for the NDC two weeks ago after realising that his ADC ticket may elude him at the primary.

His defection led to the jolting of the Atiku camp in the ADC from the delusion of a coalition made up of prominent opposition leaders. In December, Peter Obi defected from Labour Party (LP) to ADC, having realized that his ADC ticket may not be granted. With Obi's defection, Kwankwaso and other supporters joined him in the party, showcasing that sentiment is more important than political calculations.





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Atiku Abubakar Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Aspirant Zoning President Tinubu Election Allied Forces Southern Occupancy Fairness Strategic Considerations

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