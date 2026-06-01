Atiku Abubakar Explains Purpose of Meeting with Mohammed Hayatu-Deen

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained the purpose of his recent visit to fellow presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, saying the meeting centered on the state of the nation and efforts to reposition their party ahead of future political engagements.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained the purpose of his recent visit to fellow presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , saying the meeting centered on the state of the nation and efforts to reposition their party ahead of future political engagements.

Atiku made this known in a post on his X handle on Sunday, following his visit to Hayatu-Deen's residence in Lagos. According to him, the discussions were frank and productive, with both leaders agreeing on the need for collaboration in addressing Nigeria's challenges. Earlier today, I visited my brother and fellow aspirant in the ADC presidential primaries, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, at his residence in Lagos. Our discussions on the state of our nation and party were frank and productive.

We resolved to work together in the challenging task of reclaiming and rebuilding our beloved country for the greater good of our people. The meeting comes amid ongoing political consultations and realignments within the opposition ahead of future elections, as key figures continue engagements across the country. Atiku and Hayatu-Deen are among prominent aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress as the party positions itself in the evolving political landscape





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Atiku Abubakar Mohammed Hayatu-Deen African Democratic Congress Nigeria Politics Presidential Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atiku Abubakar Meets Rival Hayatu-Deen in Bid to Reconcile ADCFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar is holding closed-door meetings with his rival, Hayatu-Deen, to reconcile differences and unite the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections. The meetings come after a contentious presidential primary, where Atiku emerged as the party's flag bearer amidst allegations of electoral irregularities from other candidates.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Opens Door to Reconciliation with ADC Rivals Ahead of General ElectionFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar meets rival Hayatu‑Deen and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi in a bid to heal fractures within the African Democratic Congress after a disputed primary, urging unity for a stronger national campaign.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Meets Hayatu-Deen in Bid to Unite ADC After Contentious PrimaryAtiku Abubakar visits rival Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to mend fences after controversial ADC presidential primary, aiming to unite the party.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar Seeks Southern Running Mate for 2027 Election After ADC Primary VictoryAfter winning the ADC presidential primary, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has begun consultations to select a vice-presidential candidate from Nigeria's South-South or South-East region for the 2027 elections. Donald Duke, Rotimi Amaechi, and Emeka Ihedioha are among the top contenders, reflecting a continued strategy of regional balancing.

Read more »