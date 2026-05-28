Atiku Abubakar Emerges as ADC's Presidential Candidate for 2027

The Atiku Consensus Movement commends the African Democratic Congress for a transparent nomination process that led to Atiku Abubakar's selection as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The group praises the party's leadership and expresses confidence in Atiku's experience and the ADC's prospects in the upcoming elections.

The Atiku Consensus Movement (ACM) has lauded the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for its transparent and peaceful presidential nomination process, which resulted in former Vice President Atiku Abubakar being chosen as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election .

The ACM praised the party's National Working Committee, led by David Mark, for conducting a direct primary election across the country without manipulation. The group highlighted the widespread participation of party members from all 774 local government areas, 36 states, and electoral wards in Atiku's emergence. According to the ACM, Nigerians have shown confidence in Atiku's extensive governance experience, with the outcome reflecting their trust in his leadership.

The group expressed confidence in the ADC's prospects in the 2027 elections, citing its manifesto and programs aimed at improving governance, economic growth, and the welfare of Nigerians. It assured citizens that the party was committed to policies that would enhance their living standards and promote national development if voted into power.

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Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress Presidential Nomination 2027 General Election Party Leadership

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