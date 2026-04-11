Atiku Abubakar Disputes Tinubu's Economic Comparison, Declares Nigeria More Expensive Than Kenya

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has countered President Bola Tinubu's assessment of economic conditions, arguing that Nigeria is currently more expensive to live in than Kenya, despite potentially lower fuel prices. The rebuttal, issued through Atiku's spokesperson, criticizes the President's focus on fuel prices as a misleading metric, ignoring crucial factors like purchasing power and overall cost of living. Atiku highlights the disparity in economic indicators, including minimum wage and GDP per capita, to support his claim that Nigerians are facing a more challenging economic reality than Kenyans. This highlights the ongoing debate on economic reforms and their impact.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu 's recent comparison of fuel prices between Nigeria and Kenya , asserting that Nigeria is currently more expensive to live in than its East African counterpart. The statement, released by Atiku's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, on Saturday, called the President's comparison 'shallow' and misleading, accusing it of distorting the everyday economic realities faced by Nigeria ns.

Atiku questioned the validity of using only fuel prices as a measure of economic well-being, especially when overlooking vital indicators such as purchasing power, income levels, and the overall cost of living. He pointed out that while petrol prices might seem lower in Nigeria compared to Kenya and South Africa, this comparison fails to account for the larger economic context. He argued that the average cost of living in Nigeria is significantly higher than in Kenya, despite the lower fuel pump price, rendering the comparison inaccurate and ultimately unhelpful for understanding the true state of the Nigerian economy. This statement indicates a growing concern among some political actors about the government's approach to communicating economic issues, especially in the wake of significant economic reforms that have increased living costs for many Nigerians





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Atiku Abubakar Bola Tinubu Nigeria Kenya Fuel Prices Cost Of Living Economy GDP Per Capita Minimum Wage Economic Comparison Purchasing Power Economic Reforms

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