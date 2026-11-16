Atiku Abubakar Criticizes Tinubu Plateau Visit Over Security Failures

Atiku Abubakar condemns President Bola Tinubu's delayed Plateau State visit, citing security neglect and political opportunism during critical crisis moments.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu for his recent visit to Plateau State, characterizing the presidential trip as a politically motivated attempt to secure votes rather than a genuine act of national leadership. Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress ( ADC), argued that the timing of the President's appearance, following a period of severe insecurity, demonstrated a fundamental lack of compassion and strategic foresight.

Core Details of the Plateau Visit Criticism

The controversy stems from a statement issued on Monday by Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for Atiku Abubakar. The communication was released from Potiskum in Yobe State, where the ADC candidate was actively promoting his Affordable Life campaign initiatives. Shaibu articulated Abubakar's position that the President's primary failure was not visiting Plateau State during the height of the crisis when killings and kidnappings were ravaging local communities.

Also read Federal Court Invalidates ADC Leadership, Threatens Atiku Abubakar 2027 Candidacy

Abubakar asserted that the residents of Plateau required a President who would stand in solidarity with them during their darkest hours, not a politician arriving only when electoral advantages were at stake. The former Vice President emphasized that last-minute promises and campaign-style visits cannot erase the perceived absence of leadership during the most critical moments of public distress. He maintained that the timing of the appeal for forgiveness undermined any potential goodwill, as it appeared designed to mitigate voter anger rather than address the root causes of the instability.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on Security

During his visit to Plateau, President Bola Tinubu reportedly appealed to residents for forgiveness regarding the persistent security challenges confronting the state. He had previously promised to end the killings and provide protection for citizens, commitments that Abubakar claims were never fulfilled. The ADC candidate argued that the President's decision to return only after failing to show early solidarity with victims raised serious questions about his genuine commitment to the safety of the populace.

Advertisement

Abubakar stated that while the people may offer forgiveness for past shortcomings, they will never forget the lives lost, the communities left in a state of fear, or the absence of their President when reassurance was most desperately needed. He accused the administration of abandoning Plateau residents during their period of suffering, only to return when their votes became politically significant for the upcoming election cycle. This narrative positions the ADC candidate as a critic who prioritizes consistent governance over opportunistic political maneuvering.

Economic Impact and Administrative Performance

Extending his criticism beyond the specific security situation in Plateau, Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of failing to address the worsening economic conditions and the rising cost of living across Nigeria. He argued that the President had lost the moral authority to seek another term in office, citing the disappointment of Nigerians who entrusted him with leadership following the 2023 general election. The former Vice President highlighted that the economic struggles faced by households undermined the government's credibility and ability to manage national affairs effectively.

Abubakar maintained that the administrative performance under Tinubu has been marked by a disconnect between presidential promises and the daily realities of Nigerian citizens. He suggested that the inability to control inflation and improve economic stability has eroded public trust in the current government. This broader critique serves to frame the Plateau issue as part of a larger pattern of administrative neglect that the ADC intends to highlight throughout the campaign period.

Real-World Impact and Future Political Steps

In response to the perceived failures of the current administration, Abubakar emphasized that the ADC Affordable Life campaign was specifically designed to address these multifaceted economic challenges. The campaign aims to restore relief, dignity, and hope to Nigerian households by proposing concrete solutions to the cost of living crisis. Abubarak argued that his party offers a viable alternative that prioritizes the welfare of citizens over political optics.

Advertisement

The ADC candidate warned that treating Plateau residents as campaign props while their grief is turned into political slogans is a dangerous precedent. He urged the electorate to recognize the difference between genuine leadership and opportunistic politics. As the ADC continues to promote its Affordable Life campaign across various states, including Yobe, the party is positioning itself as the primary challenger capable of restoring integrity and competence to the Nigerian presidency.